Danny Jones' comments on home life with wife Georgia emerge just days before 'kiss' with Maura Higgins

Danny Jones revealed a recent change to his home life with his wife Georgia in Friday's episode of Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe's Parenting Hell podcast, which was released just one day before the McFly star was filmed where he appeared to be kissing Love Island star, Maura Higgins, at a BRIT Awards afterparty on Saturday night.

In video footage released by The Sun, Danny seemingly shared a late-night kiss with Maura, his fellow campmate on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

WATCH: Danny Jones thanked viewers after being crowned King of the Jungle

In the latest episode of Parenting Hell, Danny revealed that he and Georgia had moved house during his stint on I'm A Celeb.

Discussing the stressful house move with the comedian co-hosts, Danny said: "Are you renovating? Same mate. It's a nightmare isn't it?"

Rob joked: "Is that why you went in the jungle to get money for the renovations?"

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Danny and Georgia have been married since 2014

Chiming in, Josh added: "To get away from it. Have my kitchen done - three weeks in the jungle, it's easier!"

Rob then quipped that if jungle contestants, "were honest when they ask, 'Why are you here?' I've got a massive tax bill and she's left me. That's why I'm here. Give me the kangaroo [expletive] and let's get this done."

Danny then said: "Do you know what? I left my wife to move," before jesting: "I just left my wife," as all three of them chuckled.

© ITV/Shutterstock Georgia moved house whilst Danny was in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Rob described Danny's comment as "an awkward exclusive" before the singer expanded on the house move: "I left my wife to move house so I'm surprised she's still with me to be honest because she moved house all by herself."

Josh asked: "While you were in the jungle? [Expletive] hell, mate," to which Danny replied: "Yeah, carnage."

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Maura and Danny are believed to have kissed at The Brits

Back in November, Georgia got candid about the overwhelming house move in a video posted on Instagram. Wiping tears from her eyes, the mum of one admitted that she'd been finding it stressful.

"Hello. So I've had a bit of an emotional one today," Georgia told her followers. "I think it's just been bubbling. Obviously, a house move on its own is stressful and then working at the same time, solo parenting and having a husband in the jungle.

"So I think today it's come to a head and the last thing I want to do is not be my authentic self and that's what my Instagram is," she continued.

© Getty Images The couple share one son named Cooper

"I show real life, I show who I am. I show ups and downs and highs and lows so that you guys feel less alone with anything you might be struggling with. I'm just having a bit of a wobble, and I'm a bit tired and just making sure I'm looking after everyone and keeping everybody happy."

Danny and Georgia tied the knot back in 2014 in a wedding exclusive with HELLO!.

At the time, Danny told us: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn’t really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I’ve ever seen."