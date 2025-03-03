Elizabeth Hurley amazes in Barbie pink Bardot dress with daring thigh-high split

Elizabeth Hurley served up some high-octane glamour on Sunday as she stepped out to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

For the glitzy bash, the Austin Powers actress, 59, slipped into a Grecian-inspired frock complete with a Bardot neckline, sumptuous ruched detailing and a thigh-high split.

Ramping up the drama, her frosted pink dress also featured a rippling train that cascaded around her feet in a shimmering puddle. Elizabeth spruced up her glitzy look with a gem-encrusted clutch, a pair of sparkly leaf drop earrings and some towering silver heels dripping in diamantes.

As for all things beauty, the mother-of-one opted for bouncy Hollywood waves and a palette of radiance-boosting makeup, including a slick of glossy pastel pink lipstick.

The actress was joined at the event by her lookalike son Damian, 22, who was pictured wearing a dapper velvet jacket emblazoned with an extravagant flower in shades of red and gold. He teamed the statement piece with some flared black trousers and some leather boots.

Elizabeth and Sir Elton have been friends for years, with the legendary musician also acting as a godfather to Damian along with his husband, David Furnish. The duo have been on numerous holidays together, and they've been known to proudly support one another at charity galas and big events.

Elton's famous viewing party is a renowned fundraising event that coincides with the hotly anticipated Academy Awards. The aim of the event is to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and their critical efforts in reaching marginalized communities who are affected by HIV/AIDS.

This year, the event saw singer Chappell Roan take to the stage to perform a spellbinding musical performance. The hosts for the night were Elton and David, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Inside Elizabeth and Damian's bond

The mother-son duo share an incredibly strong bond and a "twin-like telepathy". During a chat with HELLO!, Damian revealed: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well.

"But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"

The pair have a mutual passion for all things film and recently joined forces on Damian's directorial debut, Strictly Confidential. Of their project, Elizabeth told Pop Culturalist: "I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production."

She added: "It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."