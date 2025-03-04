Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie beams with pride as daughter Zahara enjoys major milestone moment
Subscribe
Angelina Jolie beams with pride as daughter Zahara enjoys major milestone moment
Digital Cover celebrities© FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie beams with pride as daughter Zahara enjoys major milestone moment

The Lara Croft star shares six kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Angelina Jolie was glowing with pride as her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt followed in her footsteps in an incredible display of activism on Saturday. 

The 20-year-old, who is a sophomore at Spelman College, took to the stage at the Women in Training Inc.'s Mother-Daughter Brunch at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Alabama, where she spoke on the issue of period poverty.

Her mother looked on from the crowd, sporting a white dress with a tie at the waist and buttons on the bodice. Angelina wore her blonde hair in subtle waves down her back and opted for a minimal makeup look as she watched Zahara shine. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara stun at 2025 Golden Globes

"We are truly honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt will speak at the Fourth Annual WIT Mother-Daughter Brunch about her passion to end period poverty, which is the mission of Women in Training,said the organisation's president, Adeyela Bennett, as WAKA 8 Action News.

She added: "We are also excited that her mother, the internationally renowned movie star Angelina Jolie, will join us to support her daughter and to support our goal of ensuring that every girl and young woman has the products she needs to live her life to the fullest extent.

Zahara donned an elegant white dress for her speech that fell past her knees, paired with white heels and gold jewelry.  

Angelina was beaming with pride during Zahara's big moment© Women in Training, Inc./Mega
Angelina was beaming with pride during Zahara's big moment

The student is taking a leaf out of Angelina's book and advocating for those less fortunate, creating programs at her sorority to help women in need

Her programs include education on maternal mortality rates, voter registration, and providing menstrual products to women living in poverty

The Maria star clearly couldn't be prouder of her eldest daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, seven months after her birth.

The 20-year-old spoke on the issue of period poverty© Women in Training, Inc./Mega
The 20-year-old spoke on the issue of period poverty

She recalled at the time that her son Maddox had seen Zahara first as they were visiting an orphanage. "Kids understand sadness and poverty and hunger,Angelina said of the moment. 

The 49-year-old shared that she was in "aweof her daughter and her efforts in a TIME 100 Talk in 2020.

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children…And I have learned so much from her,she said. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of."

Angelina is a fierce advocate for women and children© Women in Training, Inc./Mega
Angelina is a fierce advocate for women and children

Angelina acknowledged her privilege in raising Zahara and the struggles her daughter faces in the US, sharing her passion to protect the 20-year-old.

"A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color – is intolerable,she told Harper's Bazaar. 

The actress proudly filmed her daughter on stage at the event© Women in Training, Inc./Mega
The actress proudly filmed her daughter on stage at the event

"We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity,she added. "Ending abuses in policing is just the start. It goes far beyond that, to all aspects of society, from our education system to our politics."

Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More