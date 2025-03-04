Angelina Jolie beams with pride as daughter Zahara enjoys major milestone moment

Angelina Jolie was glowing with pride as her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt followed in her footsteps in an incredible display of activism on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who is a sophomore at Spelman College, took to the stage at the Women in Training Inc.'s Mother-Daughter Brunch at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Alabama, where she spoke on the issue of period poverty.

Her mother looked on from the crowd, sporting a white dress with a tie at the waist and buttons on the bodice. Angelina wore her blonde hair in subtle waves down her back and opted for a minimal makeup look as she watched Zahara shine.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara stun at 2025 Golden Globes

"We are truly honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt will speak at the Fourth Annual WIT Mother-Daughter Brunch about her passion to end period poverty, which is the mission of Women in Training," said the organisation's president, Adeyela Bennett, as WAKA 8 Action News.

She added: "We are also excited that her mother, the internationally renowned movie star Angelina Jolie, will join us to support her daughter and to support our goal of ensuring that every girl and young woman has the products she needs to live her life to the fullest extent."

Zahara donned an elegant white dress for her speech that fell past her knees, paired with white heels and gold jewelry.

© Women in Training, Inc./Mega Angelina was beaming with pride during Zahara's big moment

The student is taking a leaf out of Angelina's book and advocating for those less fortunate, creating programs at her sorority to help women in need.

Her programs include education on maternal mortality rates, voter registration, and providing menstrual products to women living in poverty.

The Maria star clearly couldn't be prouder of her eldest daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, seven months after her birth.

© Women in Training, Inc./Mega The 20-year-old spoke on the issue of period poverty

She recalled at the time that her son Maddox had seen Zahara first as they were visiting an orphanage. "Kids understand sadness and poverty and hunger," Angelina said of the moment.

The 49-year-old shared that she was in "awe" of her daughter and her efforts in a TIME 100 Talk in 2020.

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children…And I have learned so much from her," she said. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of."

© Women in Training, Inc./Mega Angelina is a fierce advocate for women and children

Angelina acknowledged her privilege in raising Zahara and the struggles her daughter faces in the US, sharing her passion to protect the 20-year-old.

"A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color – is intolerable," she told Harper's Bazaar.

© Women in Training, Inc./Mega The actress proudly filmed her daughter on stage at the event

"We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity," she added. "Ending abuses in policing is just the start. It goes far beyond that, to all aspects of society, from our education system to our politics."

Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.