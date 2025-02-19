Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is the picture of happiness as she steps out following parents' divorce

Shiloh Jolie couldn't have been happier while out and about in LA on Monday as she headed to her class at the Millennium Dance Complex.

The 18-year-old was the spitting image of her father, Brad Pitt, as she sported a pair of baggy blue jeans, a black Scarface hoodie, and a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Her wide smile as she prepared for the dance session was dazzling. Shiloh's outing comes just months after Brad and Angelina Jolie settled their messy divorce in the wake of an eight-year legal battle.

The pair fought over custody of their six children, as well as the ownership of their shared French vineyard, yet came to an agreement in December 2024.

Shiloh was radiant as she walked into the studio she had trained at for a number of years. She has even gone viral on several occasions for her bold moves.

The studio's choreographer, Keelan Carter, is incredibly supportive of the budding star and told the Daily Mail how hard she works for her passion.

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work," Keelan revealed.

"She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage."

He continued: "Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio."

"I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it."

He previously complimented Shiloh on her stellar performances in social media videos, sharing that "her movement is crazy" and that she had incredible "energy".

Like her five siblings, Shiloh is paving her own path away from her parent's shadow and working hard towards her goals.

Her father, Brad, gushed about how proud he was of his lookalike daughter when shown her viral dance video on the red carpet. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," the Bullet Train actor told Entertainment Tonight.

The teen is intensely private and has no interest in the spotlight, according to her mother, Angelina Jolie. "I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes," she shared when asked if her kids preferred to be on camera in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy." She added that it "wasn't their choice" to be famous, and that they prefer to lead quiet lives instead.

The mother of six expanded on this during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, explaining that her kids would rather be doing their own thing than be on camera.

"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," she said. "It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing, really."

She continued: "That's not my doing. I always wanted them to be around film because…it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist."

"They're not interested," the Maria actress added. "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen."

Angelina and Brad share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.