Angelina Jolie's daughter, Zahara, sports multiple facial piercings in striking new photo with mom

Angelina Jolie put on a stylish display as she was photographed leaving the set of her movie, Stitches, in Paris on Tuesday, but it was her daughter, Zahara who stole the show.

The star stepped out with the 19-year-old, and her son, Pax, 21, by her side.

Angelina looked effortlessly chic in a long black coat, with her hair falling in gentle waves over her shoulders.

Zahara dressed casually in jeans and a v-neck sweatshirt which she'd teamed with a brown coat.

The teen proudly showed off her many facial piercings with a nose stud, septum piercing and an array of studs and hoops in her ears.

© Spread Pictures / MEGA Angelina Jolie, her daughter Zahara and son Pax in Paris

Her curled tresses were worn loose replacing the braids she often wears.

She and Angelina also twinned with matching handbags. Angelina rocked a terracotta brown Saint Laurent bag, and Zahara was seen with a Longchamp tote bag in the same hue.

Meanwhile, Pax donned a deerhunter hat and purple hoodie and gave a shy smile for the cameras.

© Getty Zahara and her older brothers supported their mom at the premiere of Maria

Zahara is rarely photographed, making the outing with her family that much more special.

She has been a student at Spelman College since 2022 and is part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

© Samir Hussein Zahara has changed her hair recently

When she was first initiated into AKA, Zahara took the opportunity to announce she had dropped Pitt from her last name, keeping only Jolie.

Her sister, Shiloh, also changed her name when she turned 18 earlier this year.

In conversation with a Time 100, Angelina said she was "in awe" of Zahara.

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children," she said. "And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent, is very—it's her own, and it's something I only stand back in awe of."

Recently, Angelina opened up further about her children's differing personalities.

© Getty Images Angelina says none of her children want to be in front of the camera

During an appearance on Good Morning America, she revealed "none" of her kids want to be in front of the camera.

"They are quite private," Angelina — who is also a mom to twins Knox and Vivienne and oldest son Maddox — explained, before adding "Shiloh is extremely private."

"They weren't born with privacy. So, I hope they can have that as they get older."