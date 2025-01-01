Angelina Jolie's incredible wedding news after finalizing divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has more than one reason to celebrate after her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt was finalized more than eight years on from their split.

Angelina's brother, James Haven, married The Real L Word star Romi Imbelli in 2024, as she revealed in her end-of-year Instagram post on Wednesday.

"In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years," her caption began.

"The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later."

Angelina did not appear to have attended her brother's wedding, despite their close relationship growing up in the public eye.

"After 5 months of much crying, healing, and reflection, we decided to work through our issues and are now planning a special day with my daughter," Romi continued.

© Instagram James married his actress fiancée Romi Imbelli in an August ceremony

"I feel liberated and ready to return to my husband and our home in LA. Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God's timing. I will always hold 2024 deeply in my heart. Life is too short. Go out and live it."

In a separate post, Romi shared a video from their wedding ceremony, with the actress donning a plunging white gown complete with a mesh skirt, while her new husband wore a beige suit.

"Today, Jamie's mom is singing for us as they celebrate in heaven together," Romi wrote in the caption, paying tribute to Angelina and James' mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

© Instagram The pair were first linked over 22 years ago

"We are both learning to accept love from someone, this was a special and private day in these pics. I look forward to celebrating with loved ones in the coming year. Happy New Year."

She continued: "On this special day, we were aware that our mom and [Romi's dad, who also passed away] were present with us in spirit."

James has been one of Angelina's biggest supporters as she navigates single parenthood post-divorce, explaining he feels like a "protective" brother as "she's going through stuff and you're watching it unfold in the public eye."

© Getty Images Angelina and James remained extremely close growing up in the limelight

"That's where it all started, it started with the protection of her and then of her children, my nieces and nephews," James said on the 90Who10 podcast in January 2024.

"There are those massively formative years, they're becoming young adults in their early 20s."

"That's so crazy thinking that, but yeah, I think it's just very natural [to feel protective] and I just want to be there," he continued. "Very much like my mom. Anytime I'm blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."

© David M. Benett Brad and Angelina finalized their divorce after over eight years of legal battles

"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation," James explained. "The formative years, the young adults they're going to become, I want to be there for them — or for her — whatever she's going through."

Angelina shares six children with Brad: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

The couple were together for over 12 years before filing for divorce in 2016; eight years later, the divorce was finally settled after a lengthy legal battle over custody of their kids and their shared French vineyard.