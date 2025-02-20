Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax reveals new family member following major accident

It seems that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's brood of six has welcomed another new family member following Pax Jolie-Pitt's latest outing.

The 21-year-old was spotted out and about in Los Angeles following his major e-bike accident in January that left a dent in the car he collided with.

By his side was a large fluffy dog that appeared to be a Husky mix, trotting along happily as Pax walked him through the streets.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

The budding assistant director sported a casually cool fit, complete with an oversized white shirt with floral prints, gray sweatpants, and gray sneakers to match.

He added a fluffy brown hat to fight off the chill and donned a pair of black sunglasses for his walk.

This outing comes just weeks after Pax was involved in an e-bike accident that saw him performing tricks until he collided with a parked Chevy, denting the door.

© SL, Terma / BACKGRID Pax walked the streets of LA with a new furry friend

Luckily he wore a helmet, having learned from his July 2024 e-bike accident where he rear-ended a vehicle and landed in the ICU.

According to TMZ, Pax suffered complex trauma from the July collision and required surgery for his wounds. Prior to this accident, he had crashed his Tesla into a parked truck in Hollywood, yet walked away with no injuries.

He appeared by his mother's side in September at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Angelina's directorial project, Without Blood, sporting a cast on his arm as well as a nasty forehead scar.

© SL, Terma / BACKGRID Pax was in high spirits despite his recent accident

Pax and his older brother, Maddox, had worked on the flick as assistant directors and were the picture of professionalism on set, according to Salma Hayek, the film's star.

"She's demanding," Salma revealed of Angelina, before adding that the two boys "got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place."

"They were not treating me like they treat me outside of there. They were very, 'You have to come,' and I go, 'Okay!' It was kind of fun," she said at the TIFF suite. "They work hard. They are very serious about what they do."

© Getty Pax and Maddox joined Angelina on the set of Without Blood

Salma and Angelina are close friends, so it comes as no surprise that the Frida star found it hard to see them in a professional light, having seen them grow up over the years.

"It is kind of funny, I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, 'No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it's disrespectful.'"

As for how Angelina handled directing with her sons on set, Salma shared that she juggled the two roles perfectly. "She was a very efficient mother. But she was also there emotionally every step of the way," she said.

© Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024 Pax sported a cast and scar following his July e-bike accident

The Maria star shares six kids with her ex-husband, Brad: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The former couple settled their messy divorce in December 2023 after eight years of disagreements over shared custody of the children and ownership of their French vineyard.

Brad's children reportedly do not have a close relationship with their father following a 2016 plane incident that led to his divorce.