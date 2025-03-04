Daniela Ruah inundated with support as she reveals 'surreal' heartbreak for family

It's a painful time for Daniela Ruah and her family.

This week, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum announced that she had had to say "goodbye to our sweet pup, Roxy."

The Portuguese-American actress is married to her former NCIS: LA co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother, David Paul Olsen, and the pair share two kids, son River Isaac, 11, and daughter Sierra Esther, who is eight years old.

Daniela took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, posting a video montage featuring several photos of sweet Roxy through the years, including of her as a puppy, cuddling up with their other dogs, and with the kids.

She then wrote in her caption: "A few days ago, we said goodbye to our sweet pup, Roxy. Her absence feels incredibly surreal, and it's taken me some time to gather the words to share this."

"It was her time to go, but my heart hasn't caught up yet," she confessed, adding: "It's hard to grasp that she isn't here. For 15 years, I'd see that tail wagging when we came home, watch her shake her head like a horse when we said 'food' or 'walk,' and see her excitedly jump into the car when it was time for a road trip."

Daniela continued: "Over the years, her tail wagged a little slower, her head [shook] gentler, and she needed help getting into the car. Her eyes grew cloudy, her ears less sensitive, and she slept more often."

Still, she added: "But there was always room for cuddles, and she always welcomed love."

She concluded: "Always sweet, always ours. 15 years with Roxy, who sat by my side through the changes of a growing family. She is etched into my soul forever."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with support and their condolences, with one writing: "Oh Dani I'm so so sorry. Roxy was so adorable, I know how much love she was surrounded with daily and what joy she brought to your family. My heart goes out to you Dave & kids… it's the worst thing losing an animal, a part of the family."

Others followed suit with: "So sorry dude. Sending big hugs," and: "Aww. So heartbreaking. I'm sorry Dani, sending you all so much love," as well as: "I'm so sorry for your loss Dani. Sending big hugs for you and your family."