Daniela Ruah shares romantic photo with husband as she supports family through difficult time

Daniela Ruah is holding her loved ones extra close, and celebrating milestones.

Over the weekend, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum celebrated both Valentine's Day and the 14th anniversary of her first date with her husband David Paul Olsen.

It is a bit of a trying time for the family, who recently took in David's brother — and the Portuguese-American actress' former NCIS: LA co-star — Eric Christian Olsen and his family after their home was destroyed during the recent wildfire crisis in Los Angeles.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares bittersweet career moment after NCIS: LA cancelation

In honor of the couple's milestone, Daniela took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo from the early days of their romance.

In the stunning snap, Daniela is cozying up to her hubby, who is planting a kiss on her cheek, and there's a striking, mountainous view behind them.

"I'm days late to Valentine's Day AND our 14th (first date) anniversary, a week ago…" Daniela first wrote in her caption, adding: "This photo was from 2011 a few months into calling him mine all mine."

Prior to their 2014 nuptials, the pair welcomed son River Isaac, 11, and later also had daughter Sierra Esther, who is eight years old.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Many congratulations and best wishes," as others followed suit with: "You guys are adorable," and: "He's one lucky guy, love to you all," as well as: "You two are so cute!!"

© Instagram Daniela and her husband share two kids

Earlier this week, Eric, who played Daniela's love interest on NCIS: LA and was the one to introduce her to her future husband, his brother, took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute thanking everyone who had supported him and his wife Sarah Wright after the loss of their home.

© CBS Photo Archive She and Eric were co-stars for 14 years

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Awards after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers."

© Instagram She and her in-laws are best friends

He then shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."

Eric and his wife Sarah, who he married in 2012, share kids Wyatt, 11, Esmé, eight, and Winter, four.