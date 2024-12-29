Eric Christian Olsen sparks reaction with loved-up selfie alongside famous wife amid acting break

Eric Christian Olsen is enjoying downtime with his family, especially during the holidays.

The former NCIS: Los Angeles alum has spent the last year and a half laying low, ever since the CBS procedural, the very first spin-off of the franchise and at the time its longest running, came to an end after 14 years.

Back home, he keeps busy with his family, wife Sarah Wright, who he married in 2012, and their three kids, Wyatt, 11, Esmé, 8, and Winter, 4, and he just shared a glimpse of their snowy holidays.

Right after Christmas and right before New Year's, Eric took to Instagram and shared a sweet, loved up selfie with Sarah, who is also an actress, known for roles in American Made, The House Bunny, and The Loop.

In it, the two are cozying up protecting themselves from the snow wearing hats, and Sarah is planting a kiss on her hubby's cheek.

"You see, before he came down here, it never snowed. And afterwards, it did. If he weren't up there now… I don't think it would be snowing. Sometimes, you can still catch me dancing in it," Eric wrote in his caption, a quote from 1990's Edward Scissorhands, starring Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Sarah herself endearingly wrote: "Dream guy," alongside a red heart emoji.

Others followed suit with: "Pure magic!" and: "It seems the beginning of a fairy tale set in a magical place in winter," as well as: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

Others also commented on missing "Deeks" referring to Marty Deeks, Eric's character on NCIS: LA, which he played opposite his sister-in-law Daniel Ruah's Kensi Blye.

Back when the show came to an end after its cancellation, the actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to the show and his beloved character. His post centered around a photo with the NCIS: LA cast taken at their Los Angeles wrap party back in March 3, 2024, which featured him and Daniela, plus Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi), LL Cool J (Sam Hanna), Chris O'Donnell (G. Callen), Gerald McRaney (Hollace Kilbride) and Caleb Castille (Devin Rountree.)

In his caption, he wrote: "Series Finale Tonight. A beautiful chapter comes to a close," adding: "I celebrate this episode, but more importantly I celebrate every moment and person that got us here. The writers, the cast, the crew, the studio, the network. This is a herculean effort," and impressively noted: "14 years. 324 episodes. 2425 days of shooting. 27,871 hours of filming."

He continued: "It's completely surreal. A dream. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Most of all I want to say thank you to everybody that watched the show and invited us into their homes," and concluded: "None of this would be possible without your unending support. You collectively gave this show life, and I celebrate you all."