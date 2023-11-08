Influencer Luana Andrade, 29, dies following liposuction complications

Luana Andrade, an Instagram influencer from Brazil, tragically passed away during a liposuction procedure in São Paulo on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, whose last post saw her smiling in her favourite gym, went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.

She was transferred to the intensive care unit for treatment but died soon afterwards from a pulmonary embolism. Her boyfriend of two years, João Hadad, who is also an influencer, posted the news on Instagram, where he described himself as "destroyed".

Sharing a black-and-white image of himself and Luana strolling through Paris, beaming at each other, he penned: "I'm torn and living my worst nightmare. A piece of me is gone. It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beautiful..."

He went on: "It's been two years by your side and I have no words to express how happy I was... We make a beautiful story and live our dreams intensely. You were more than a girlfriend and will always be a partner for life my love.

"Today, it is difficult to understand God's plans, and I do not know when and if I will ever process the absence you will make in my life and in the lives of a legion of people who loved your presence.

"You are my sunshine princess, I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will love you always and forever! Thanks for so much, you will follow me even after the end. I love you, I love you, I love you..."

His followers rushed to share their sympathies, with their comments including: "May God comfort your heart, I'm far away but I wish you strength, and my sincere condolences," and: "My condolences João… we can't measure your pain at this moment. May God comfort your hearts. She will always be with you and will be the brightest star in the sky when you look..."

Less than a month ago, Luana gushed about her love for João as they celebrated their anniversary, calling him her "biggest admirer and best friend" and writing: "Everything seems possible when we are together".

Heartbroken fans flocked to the star's last post, leaving comments that included: "I can't believe it… rest in peace my dear," and: "May God welcome her with open arms and comfort the whole family".

What does liposuction involve?

Liposuction is a procedure that uses suction to remove fat deposits on the hips, neck, arms, stomach, thighs, inner knees or ankles. According to the British Association Of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, it is most effective "for people whose weight is normal and who have firm, elastic skin. It is not a substitute for losing weight."

What is a pulmonary embolism?

According to the NHS website, "a pulmonary embolism is when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in your lungs. It can be life-threatening if not treated quickly". Symptoms include sudden difficulty breathing, chest pain when you inhale and coughing up blood and it requires urgent medical attention.