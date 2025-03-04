Gene Hackman police admit major crime scene blunder as death mystery deepens

Hollywood is in shock following the mysterious deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as a series of baffling revelations continue to unfold.

The Oscar-winning actor, 95, and his wife, 63, were discovered in their secluded Santa Fe home, leaving both fans and investigators with more questions than answers.

As the investigation progresses, authorities have admitted to a major blunder in handling the crime scene, further deepening the mystery.

Recommended video You may also like Gene Hackman shocking death and tribute

A caretaker made the tragic discovery last Wednesday afternoon, finding Gene in the mudroom and Betsy lifeless in a bathroom near the front door of their sprawling $3.8 million estate.

The initial shock quickly turned into confusion when police released a series of conflicting details about the scene—including misidentifying a deceased dog found in the home.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via The Oscar winning actor was found dead in his home

Authorities originally reported that the couple’s beloved German Shepherd, Bear, had perished inside the house, but in a bizarre twist, it was later revealed that Bear was, in fact, alive and well—safely staying at a local pet daycare in Santa Fe along with the couple’s Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita. Instead, the dog found at the property was their 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mix, Zinna.

Sherry Gaber, a close friend and animal chiropractor who had worked with the family’s pets, was floored by the mistake. "I can’t handle that image," she admitted to USA Today. "That’s why this whole thing is so distressing. It just doesn’t add up."

© Getty Images Chief Brian Moya (C) speaks during a press conference at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to provide an update on the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office later acknowledged the mix-up but has yet to explain how such a critical error was made. "Our deputies do not deal with canines on a daily basis, and I cannot currently speak to the condition or state of the dog’s body upon discovery," said department spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila.

This shocking blunder is only one piece of the puzzle, as the timeline of the couple’s deaths raises even more unsettling questions.

© WireImage Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa

Officials have now determined that Gene’s pacemaker stopped recording his heartbeat on February 17—nearly two weeks before their bodies were discovered. The fact that no one noticed their absence for so long has left both investigators and neighbors stunned.

Despite Gene’s legendary Hollywood status, he and Betsy led an intensely private life in their gated Santa Fe community. Even longtime residents of the area barely saw them. "They have a gate, and we have a gate, and we just have never even seen each other," said James Everett, a part-time neighbor of the couple.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Hackman were very secluded people

Fernando Miranda, a neurologist and fellow resident, reflected on his last visit to the area on February 17, the very day police believe Gene passed away. "It’s heartbreaking to think they were gone for that long without anyone knowing," he said.

For those who did have the rare privilege of knowing them, their devotion to privacy was unmistakable. Bud Hamilton, who lived next to the couple for two decades, shared that he and his wife dined with Gene and Betsy only once in all those years. "They valued their privacy, and I don’t blame them," he said. "Gene had spent a lifetime in the public eye—this was his sanctuary"

Gene, widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, stepped away from Hollywood in 2004 after an illustrious career that included iconic roles in The French Connection, Superman, and Unforgiven. In retirement, he embraced a quieter life, focusing on writing detective novels while Betsy, a former classical pianist, stayed by his side.