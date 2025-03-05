Dylan Dreyer’s dinner date doesn’t end as planned — fans react to telling photo

Dylan Dreyer may captivate audiences across the United States with her insightful weather reports on The Today Show, but when it comes to keeping her dinner date entertained, she fell short of the mark.

The meteorologist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet snap with her son Russell "Rusty" as they enjoyed a delicious dinner together. However, not all went to plan as Rusty fell asleep during the meal.

© Instagram Dylan's son fell asleep at the dinner table

The adorable photograph depicted Dylan smiling at the camera dressed in a blue and white Tie Dye sweater. The TV star's luscious blonde locks were scraped back into an updo while she opted for minimal makeup with a smudge of eyeliner, a pinch of blush, and a rosy-stained lip.

Dylan's son, who donned a simple black t-shirt, could be seen sleeping on his mom's shoulder while she wrapped her arm tentatively around him. The pair sat at the kitchen island that was decked with a stunning white marble worktop.

© Instagram Dylan and her family

The mother-of-three had made pesto pasta and crispy chicken for her son's dinner, but the meal remained untouched as the three-year-old was deep asleep. The second snap depicted a close-up photograph of Dylan's son sleeping in her arms.

The meteorologist captioned the post: "Guess I need to work on my dinner conversation…"

The star's fans were quick to flock to the comments to praise Dylan's cooking skills and reassure her that Rusty hadn't fallen asleep from boredom.

One follower penned: "Babies love us no matter the conversation."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

Another user wrote: "Conversation not necessary in this situation."

A third fan gushed: "So sweet! You are the epitome of a woman who is great at her job and a great mom!."

Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with her husband Brian Fichera. The couple met while working at the same news station in Boston and tied the knot in 2012.

The pair moved to New York City and welcomed Calvin in 2016, Oliver in 2020, and Rusty in 2021.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan took a step back from Weekend Today

Dylan announced that she would step away from Weekend Today in 2022 to spend more quality time with her family. "It's all about family time," she said.

"These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can."

Cooking for her children is a role that the TV personality takes very seriously as her son Calvin has celiac disease – a chronic digestive illness triggered by eating gluten.

Last month, Dylan opened up about how she packs for trips to ensure her eldest son remains healthy. Taking to Instagram, she said: "You know what takes up a lot of space in your suitcase when traveling with celiac disease…POTS AND PANS AND GF PANCAKE MIX AND SPATULAS AND KNIVES AND CUTTING BOARDS AND SILVERWARE….."