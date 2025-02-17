Dylan Dreyer's leggy display in figure-hugging mini-dress sends fans wild

Dylan Dreyer took a break from her duties in Studio 1A over the weekend to enjoy a night out with her co-hosts.

The Today star joined the likes of Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin for SNL's 50th anniversary celebrations.

She shared photos on Instagram from the star-studded weekend in New York and blew fans away with her appearance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's hilarious parenting mishap

Dylan looked radiant with her signature bob styled in beachy waves and she rocked a long-sleeved, little black dress which showed off her gym-honed physique.

Alongside the photos, including one of them all on the way to the event, she wrote: "The elevator ride to the most epic concert I’ve ever been to!! If the @nbcsnl at @radiocitymusichall Friday night is any indication how tonight’s 50th anniversary special will be, we are in for a treat! Can’t wait!!"

© Instagram Dylan wowed in her LBD with her Today co-hosts

Fans said Dylan looked "amazing," with many asking her beauty and wellness secrets. Others wondered where Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager were and plenty watched the concert and were blown away.

Dylan's appearance also got fans asking how she keeps in such great shape, which is something she's addressed in the past.

The busy mom-of-three told EatingWell.com: "I don't diet, I don't deprive myself or my kids from anything. We enjoy ice cream cones, but I make sure that at some point every day they eat some fruits and vegetables."

© Getty Images The Today clan gathered for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall

She also revealed her go-to exercise regime is the Soto Method, which is described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

Dylan said: "Her workouts fit into my day so easily, and that’s not an easy feat!"

During a previous segment on Today, Dylan said she was a "big fan" of working out at home but said sometimes it's just a case of squeezing in exercise when she can.

© Instagram Dylan is a mom to her three boys

"I'll be walking [her dog] Bosco and all of a sudden I'll just break out into lunges or I'm watching TV and I'll stand up and do some squats.

​"Not many, but enough so that it takes the guilt off from the bowl of ice cream I'm about to eat."

She has her hands full as a busy mom to her three boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin, and a successful career, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

© Getty Images Dylan juggles her career and her family

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Dylan shares her children with her husband, Brian Fichera and said: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."