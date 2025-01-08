Dylan Dreyer surrounded by Today co-stars as she's congratulated over news

Dylan Dreyer's excitement was palpable during her appearance on Today on Tuesday — and her colleagues looked equally as elated for her.

The host was the focal point as she shared her career update with Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

Dylan was delighted to bring copies of her new book, A Peek Out of the Window, to set on the day of its release.

Her co-stars showed their support for Dylan as they flicked through the pages of the children's book and posed for pictures with her.

Dylan thanked them in her message that read: "Thank you @todayshow for letting me share my dream! And thanks to all of you for your support.

"I love bringing more Misty the Cloud books to you, I love reading to children, I love the weather, I love lift-the-flap books for kids. Thank you for sharing some of my favorite things with me!"

Dylan introduced her book on Today and fans applauded Al for getting Carson to stop talking during her promotion.

"Kudos to Al for telling Carson to be quiet instead of goofing around with Hoda while Dylan was introducing the book," wrote one fan, while another added: "I was a little surprised @carsondaly response when you were explaining your book. Uncle Al had to step in."

Dylan isn't the only member of the Today team who has created or collaborated on children's books.

Laura Jarret and CNN's Poppy Harlow collaborated on a The Colour of Love about how love comes in different forms.

Craig Melvin wrote I'm Proud of You which was released in 2024.

It celebrates his son, Delano's big and small accomplishments.

"A few years ago, I found myself marveling at Delano on the high dive," Craig recalled. "He was trying to conquer his fear and jump off for the first time. When he did it, I saw how proud he was and how proud my wife and I were, and I thought we should document this."

Hoda Kotb has written I've Loved You Since Forever, and more recently, Hope is a Rainbow.

Savannah has taken pen to paper too and created Princesses Wear Pants, and Princesses Save the World.

She's also the author of Mostly What God Does and the faith-focused children's book, Mostly What God Does is Love You.