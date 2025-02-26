Dylan Dreyer addresses end of era on NBC: 'It's been a true honor'

Dylan Dreyer praised one of her former Today co-hosts on Monday when she shared a heartfelt message with fans.

The star opened up during an emotional day when the NBC team faced some unexpected news.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan posted a photo of herself with members of her former Weekend Today team which included Lester Holt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hoda Kotb looks so different in first TV gig

The longtime anchor announced on Tuesday that he was standing down from NBC Nightly News after a decade at its helm.

Dylan was one of many of Lester's colleagues who thanked him for being a supporting role model and co-star.

Alongside the images from her time working with Lester, she wrote: "You’d think the most nerve-wracking day of my career was my first day on air at Weekend Today. But @lesterholtnbc made me feel so comfortable from day 1.

"It has been a true honor to work and grow along side him from then, to hurricane coverage, to @nbcnightlynews, to fun experiments on @nightlykids A true professional, an incredible interviewer and anchor, a friend. Congratulations on this next phase of your inspirational career Lester!!"

© NBC Lester is leaving NBC Nightly News

Lester responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment that read: "Thanks Dylan. And all those years I thought I rattled you on that first day!"

He is moving to a full-time role on Dateline which he has anchored since 2011. In a statement to his team, Lester clarified that he would remain with them until the summer.

© GC Images Dylan worked with Lester for years on Weekend Today

"After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News," the memo read. "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

"But before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about.

© Getty Lester will now focus on Dateline full time

"I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."

Dylan joined Today as the meteorologist of Weekend Today in 2012 and continued to work with Lester in the years after his departure in 2015.