Today's Dylan Dreyer 'beyond honored' as she receives joyful news concerning her work

Dylan Dreyer has been a familiar face on the Today Show for over a decade, but in recent years she's branched out in another industry too - and with great success!

The NBC favorite has now written four children's books, and her latest -A Peek Out Your Window - has already made its mark, just weeks after being published.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Saturday to thank fans for their support, revealing that her book had already sold out on Amazon.

Alongside a photo of it being ranked a glowing 5-star review online, she wrote: "I’m so beyond honored you all have been loving A Peek Out Your Window!! I’ve heard from many people it’s been sold out on Amazon…we’re shipping more to Amazon, but I wanted to remind you it’s also available at @barnesandnoble @walmart @target and local bookstores! @bookshop_org You guys are the best…THANK YOU for supporting me!!"

Fans were quick to remark on Dylan's latest success, with one writing: "Congratulations Dylan!" while another wrote: "It's such a good book!" A third added: "Love how you turned your passion into learning for kids!!! Can’t wait to read this one!"

Dylan's latest book is her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children.

The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!"

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'.

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'."

She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty.

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!"

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.

She previously opened up about her children's books during a chat with HELLO!, revealing it was her family who inspired her to put pen to paper.

She said: "I never really thought about a children's book... but my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there." She added: "I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."