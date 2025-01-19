Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Dylan Dreyer 'beyond honored' as she receives joyful news concerning her work
Dylan Dreyer

The NBC star is married to cameraman Brian Fichera and they share three young sons

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer has been a familiar face on the Today Show for over a decade, but in recent years she's branched out in another industry too - and with great success! 

The NBC favorite has now written four children's books, and her latest -A Peek Out Your Window - has already made its mark, just weeks after being published. 

The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Saturday to thank fans for their support, revealing that her book had already sold out on Amazon. 

Alongside a photo of it being ranked a glowing 5-star review online, she wrote: "I’m so beyond honored you all have been loving A Peek Out Your Window!! I’ve heard from many people it’s been sold out on Amazon…we’re shipping more to Amazon, but I wanted to remind you it’s also available at @barnesandnoble @walmart @target and local bookstores! @bookshop_org You guys are the best…THANK YOU for supporting me!!" 

Dylan Dreyer shared an exciting update about her latest children's book© Instagram
Fans were quick to remark on Dylan's latest success, with one writing: "Congratulations Dylan!" while another wrote: "It's such a good book!" A third added: "Love how you turned your passion into learning for kids!!! Can’t wait to read this one!" 

Dylan's latest book is her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children. 

Dylan Dreyer's new book is out January 7© Instagram
Dylan Dreyer's new book was released on January 7

The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!" 

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'. 

Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Dylan has had an exciting start to the year

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'." 

She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty. 

Dylan Dreyer confessed to there being a misunderstanding at home surrounding her Thanksgiving plans© NBC
Dylan with her Today Show co-stars

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!" 

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring. 

She previously opened up about her children's books during a chat with HELLO!, revealing it was her family who inspired her to put pen to paper. 

Dylan Dreyer with her three sons on the beach© Instagram
Dylan Dreyer with her three sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

She said: "I never really thought about a children's book... but my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together. 

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather. 

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there." She added: "I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

