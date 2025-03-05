Kelly Ripa's only daughter Lola shares life update far away from home as fans all say the same thing

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' only daughter Lola is living her best life!

The 23-year-old singer splits her time between New York City and London, and this week has given a life update from the UK capital.

Lola posted an assortment of photos on Instagram, including several mirror selfies of her sporting a matching jacket and mini skirt, and another of her sitting in the back of a car on her way to a glamorous event.

Other images featured inside her home, and one of the colorful houses in London's iconic Notting Hill. In the caption, she simply wrote: "Hello Lundon." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many telling her how much they loved her style, in particular, her jacket and mini skirt combo. "I LOVE that outfit," one wrote, while another remarked: "Your outfit is amazing." A third added: "You look so great, cute outfit."

Lola has been living between New York City and London since graduating from NYU in 2024. She spent several months in London last year and after a trip back to NYC, Kelly opened up about their reunion on Live.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shared a new life update from London, where she's currently living

She said: "Our daughter Lola came home, and it's her first time in the United States in nine months. "I couldn't believe it!" Kelly noted about how long it's been since her daughter visited, and she noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" Mark joked, as Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before her husband again quipped: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

© Instagram Lola is living her best life in London

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," Kelly continued, and explained: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things."

Lola has even met a British boyfriend, who has been away with her famous family and spent lots of time with her mom and dad too on various outings and trips.

© Instagram Lola is living in the stylish Notting Hill neighborhood

Mark previously opened up about his relationship with his childrens' partners during an interview with People.

"That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife. And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he said of spending the holidays with his family.

© Instagram Lola on her way out to a fancy event in London

Along with Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin. Michael is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is in his final year of college at the University of Michigan.