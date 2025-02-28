Kelly Ripa reveals change to multi-million dollar home — and it is not what you'd expect

Now that their kids have flown the nest, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a special insight into their $27 million home during their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening.

The couple sat down with the talk show host to discuss how their home life has changed since their kids, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22, left for college.

In response to Jimmy asking how it's been since the siblings embarked on their new chapters, Kelly said: "It's amazing."

The talk show host was keen to know if the co-anchors had made any changes to their sprawling home now that it is just the pair of them residing there. "Do you keep their rooms precisely how they left them," asked Jimmy.

© Kelly Ripa Kelly and Mark's kids have moved away from home

Mark then revealed the couple's plans for their property before sharing an unexpected ritual he's developed since their children left home. "Pretty much precisely how they left them," answered Mark.

"But I've been going around using their bathrooms."

Jimmy appeared confused as he pressed the TV anchor for the reason. "Because we paid for the house, so I've never sat there and I wanted to sit there," Mark revealed.

© ABC The couple host LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Kelly then hilariously interjected as she added: "I for one am grateful."

The mother-of-three oozed chic on the hit show as she donned an all-black ensemble. The sleek look featured a silk blazer and matching tailored pants. The garment was cinched at the waist and layered over a sheer lace blouse accented with a long diamond-encrusted necklace.

Kelly teamed the sophisticated number with black pointed-toe heels while her luscious blonde locks were styled into beach waves. The star's makeup exuded soft glamour with a bronze smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, Kelly's husband looked equally suave in a black tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt. Mark coordinated with his wife's glitzy vibe as he sported a diamond-studded broach on his blazer jacket.

The couple also opened up about how they navigate their professional relationship once they return home after a day's work. Jimmy asked: "As your therapist, how's it going? Is it affecting you positively? Your relationship?."

"We need two coaches," Kelly said, laughing.

© Instagram The family of five

She continued: "I think it's been great. We don't really talk about work at home ever because we're there. We don't have to fill each other in, we already know what happened and how bad or good it was."

Back in December, the couple gave Architectural Digest a peek inside their $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Kelly and Mark purchased the lavish abode12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.