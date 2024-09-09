Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola stuns in new vacation photos with British boyfriend — take a look

Labor Day may have come and gone, but Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos is still soaking up every last moment of summer that she can.

It has been a momentous summer for her, as she returned to the United States for the first time in almost a year after spending nine months abroad living in London.

The aspiring singer, 23, is the LIVE with Kelly & Mark host's second child with her husband Mark Consuelos, who she married in 1996. They are also parents to sons Michael, 27, and Joaquín, 21.

Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

With summer soon coming to an end, Lola took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into what she has been up to, including a beach vacation with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, who hails from London.

Lola first shared a photo of herself posing in red striped board shorts and a yellow t-shirt, followed by one of her boyfriend, several sunset photos, plus of beach hangs with her friends.

She also included snaps of her family dogs, as well as one of a soccer game featuring the Italian team Campobasso 1919, which her parents partly own.

"Yum," Lola simply captioned the carousel, and her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "So casual yet so very cool. You've got the 'it' factor for sure! Loving these photos! Keep sharing please," as others followed suit with: "Love your music!" and: "So fun," as well as: "So pretty."

© Instagram Lola's boyfriend celebrated his 25th birthday earlier this summer

Though it's unclear whether Lola will be moving back to London when summer comes to an end or staying in the States, her time across the pond has already left a mark nonetheless.

© Instagram The aspiring singer gave a glimpse of her summer travels

Her mom previously opened up about her return home in a July 29 episode of LIVE, joking that "hurricane Lola blew back into town."

© Instagram She has been living in London, where her boyfriend is from, for almost a year

"I couldn't believe it!" she said about how long it's been since her daughter visited, and noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

© Instagram The Consuelos-Ripa family is based in the Upper East Side

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" her husband and co-host Mark joked, as Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before Mark again quipped: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," she further joked, and explained: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things [...] I love it, but what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British."