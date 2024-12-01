Kelly Ripa's actor son Michael goes by different name as famous family react to his latest update

Kelly Ripa's firstborn, Michael Consuelos, caused quite the commotion on social media this week after sharing a new photo on Instagram.

The 27-year-old aspiring actor posted a picture of himself that had been captured by a friend, as he walked down the street while on the phone.

Michael was mid-sentence as the snap was taken, and looked cool dressed in a navy jacket and wearing oversized glasses, looking the double of his famous dad, Mark Consuelos.

After sharing the image, which was captioned: "A people person in action," his mom and sister, Lola, were some of the first to reply, with his sibling revealing the sweet nickname he seemingly goes by.

"You're too cool for school Mikey Jo," she wrote. Kelly, meanwhile, joked: "Hello Chipotle," revealing her son is a big fan of the fast food joint.

Michael graduated from NYU in 2020 and has been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry over the past few years.

Most recently, he played the role of Mr. Derek Cross in an original short web film, Dissocia, which took away an award at the Lighthouse International Film Festival back in June for Best Episodic.

The 14 minute film focuses on the he invention of a new drug, Socia, which works with an app to adjust your emotions or body with a swipe of a finger. It focuses on a grieving daughter and mother who use the drug, and the risks that this results in unfold throughout the film.

Michael was among the cast and crew who were tagged in the celebratory post on director Matt Newton's Instagram page.

He wrote: "Congrats to my cast and crew of Dissocia. And thanks to @lighthouseinternationalfilm for the incredible film festival this weekend. Winner: Best Episodic. Thanks to @williamphopkins and @ashleyl422 for casting these amazing actors."

Michael has also starred in Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical in 2022, which was backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company.

Other big titles Michael has starred in to date include Riverdale, where he played the younger version of his dad's character Hiram Lodge in 2021.

Michael is the oldest of three children. Kelly and Mark are also parents to 23-year-old daughter Lola, who splits her time between NYC and London, and 21-year-old son Joaquin, who is a student at the University of Michigan.

The family are very close and Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly down-to-earth, despite their privileged upbringing.

During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."