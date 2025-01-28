Kelly Ripa supports rock star nephew as fans stunned by strong family resemblance

Kelly Ripa regularly applauds her children's achievements and on Monday it was time for her to show some love for another adored family member.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host turned up to support her nephew, Sergio Ripa, who is touring with the King Falcon Band.

She took to Instagram with a video of the performance — which can be seen below — and called herself a "proud auntie," and said he "shredded expectations" with the show.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's rock star nephew performs with his band

Kelly urged her followers to book tickets to watch the band.

Sergio — who plays guitar — is Kelly's sister, Linda's son.

© Instagram/Sergio Ripa Kelly's nephew is a musician

Fans loved the tunes and many couldn't get over the family resemblance.

They commented that Sergio and Kelly's youngest son, Joaquin, look very alike.

While Sergio rocks long hair, his cousin prefers a shorter crop but there is no denying the handsome genes.

© Instagram Joaquin is Kelly and Mark's youngest son

Sergio is a close member of the Ripa family and has featured on Kelly's social media numerous times.

Sergio had a difficult start to life as his mom was seven months pregnant with him when her car was struck by a drunk driver.

She sustained horrific injuries, including multiple broken bones and a crushed pelvis which pushed into her unborn baby's head.

Kelly and her sister Linda

Sergio went into a coma in utero and his mum refused anaesthetic for leg surgery for fear she'd damage her unborn child. Sergio was born seven weeks early and the road to recovery for them both was long

Linda later called him "a miracle baby," and told The New York Times: "We don't know how it happened. But it did."

A few years after the accident, Linda was awarded $15million from a surgeon who botched her surgery.

Sergio is a big part of the family

At the time, Kelly spoke to the court via video and revealed her parents, Essie and Joe, were having to care for Linda and Sergio.

"They are older and raising their grandchild," Kelly said in 2001. "My mother is a 24-hour-a-day nurse to my sister."

Today, Kelly rarely speaks publicly about her sister's accident but confessed it's made her all the more grateful for her healthy family, including husband Mark and their three kids Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

"Every day of my life that I feel like I'm going to complain about something small, minute, I think of my sister. And it makes you appreciate what's important in life," she said.

"We, Mark and me, have three beautiful, healthy kids and if everything we've achieved together disappeared tomorrow, we would still have three healthy, beautiful kids. And who could ask for anything more than that?"