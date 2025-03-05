Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shania Twain, 59, makes poignant comment about her body after years of 'dangerous' thinking
Shania Twain attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 © Getty Images for Mercury Studios

Shania has been in the public eye for decades

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles
2 minutes ago
After decades in the industry, Shania Twain has come out the other side of difficult times including the breakdown of her marriage, career highs and lows, and a debilitating sense of self-worth and confidence.

Now, at almost 60, the country superstar has made an incredibly poignant comment about the endless search for the perfect body after years of "dangerous" thinking.

"I was always insecure about my body. As a female, throughout my youth [I was] touched inappropriately so many times [and] I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman. I hated being a girl," Shania told Us Weekly.

Shania Twain performs live at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 07, 2024 in London, England© WireImage
Shania Twain performs live on July 07, 2024 in London, England

The singer went on to share that for the longest time she hated her body because she had boobs and hips and "a lot of the models when I was a kid were very, very thin, that was a sign of elegance and feminine beauty to me".

"I wish I’d come to this so much earlier, but I think referencing yourself to others is dangerous," she continued.

Shania Twain performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024© Getty Images
Shania had a 'dangerous' way of thinking for years

"For me, walking on the beach in a bathing suit is like, 'What was I waiting for?' Of course I don’t have the body I imagined — because my image of the perfect body is a supermodel with no cellulite, perfect proportions and a beautiful stride. 

"This is just not me. You can wish a lot of time away ignoring what you actually look like. Just get real with yourself."

Shania and her husband Frederic on a boat
Shania and her husband Frederic

In January Shania walked what she talks when she hit the beach in Mexico with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The pair soaked up the sun in Tulum, Mexico, and Shania looked gorgeous strolling along the beach, makeup-free and showcasing her youthful complexion and sun-kissed glow as she joined her husband for a romantic stroll, swapping a bikini in favor of a pair of pattered white and blue hotpants  and a yellow, loose T-shirt with 'Love' emblazoned across the front.

Frederic Thiebaud and Shania Twain attend the 3rd Annual Bliss Ball presented by the The Dilawri Foundation held at Fort York on September 20, 2014 in Toronto, Canada© WireImage
Frederic and Shania fell in love after their spouses cheated

It was a belated 14th wedding anniversary trip for the pair, who tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2011 in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

They fell for each other after their respective spouses had an affair; Shania discovered in 2008 that her then-husband, Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been having an affair with close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud, who was married to  Frédéric.

Her relationship with Mutt remains cordial at best, and they only communicate via text if it's about their son, Eja, now 24."

We both love our son so much, so we don't play any games like that," she once said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We have the same priority; we share spaces for him. No nonsense there."

