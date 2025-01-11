Meet the iconic A-listers turning 60 in 2025: from Sarah Jessica Parker to Elizabeth Hurley

With a new year comes a fresh chapter for Hollywood's best-loved stars, especially those celebrating a milestone birthday. 2025 is set to be an exciting year for the A-listers born in 1965 as they enter their sixth decade of life.

Many of these stars, including the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Hurley, have had long and illustrious careers in show business and show no signs of slowing down. From memoirs to blockbuster movies ahead, many of the stars approaching 60 are about to enter their best decade yet.

Join HELLO! in meeting the stars who are seeing in the big 6-0 this year as we look forward to what they make of this new era…

1/ 7 © Getty Chris Rock, February 7 Chris Rock has made a name for himself with his rebellious sense of humour and punchy stand-up style. The creator of Everybody Hates Chris has earned himself a neat three Grammys, four Primetime Emmys, and a Golden Globe nomination all before the big 6-0 so fans can only imagine what the next decade will look like for the Madagascar star.



2/ 7 © Gilbert Carrasquillo Sarah Jessica Parker, March 25 It seems like only yesterday that Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker was a 30-something Carrie Bradshaw running around New York City. The actress, who will celebrate her 60th birthday in March, burst onto the scene in 1978 as a Broadway actress and has since captured the hearts of thousands of fashionistas all over the world in the iconic 90s rom-com. Though we'd like to think SJP will celebrate her milestone birthday with a glass of champagne and a browse through the rails of Bloomingdale's, we imagine she will be surrounded by her husband Matthew Broderick, and children James, Marion, and Tabitha at their New York townhouse.

3/ 7 © Getty Robert Downey Jr., April 4 Robert Downey Jr.'s sixth decade is already shaping up to be a pretty incredible one with the actor securing roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars set to premiere in 2026 and 2027. But before he gets there, the Iron Man star can relish in turning 60 and reflect on personal milestones and that his 50s saw him bag an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role in Oppenheimer.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Brooke Shields, May 31 Brooke Shields has one of most enduring careers in Hollywood having risen to fame at just 12 years old. The star has since spoken out about being sexualised as a teenage actress and used her voice to advocate for the rights and safeguarding of child stars. The Mother of the Bride star looks ahead to her 60th birthday feeling more empowered than ever as she prepares for the release of her memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old.

5/ 7 © Carlos Alvarez Elizabeth Hurley, June 10 Soon-to-be-60 Elizabeth Hurley has added countless strings to her bow, catapulting into the limelight with one of the most iconic fashion moments in pop culture history The star wore *the* Versace safety pin gown to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994 and has continued to turn heads with her impeccable wardrobe. Since then, she has starred in the likes of Gossip Girl, Austin Powers, and Strictly Confidential, all while raising her lookalike son Damian. Elizabeth can enter her 60th year knowing she has also used her platform to raise awareness for breast cancer.

6/ 7 © Mickey Bernal/NBC Shania Twain, August 28 Country music star Shania Twain shows no sign of slowing down as she made her Glastonbury debut at 58 years old. The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' singer approaches her 60th birthday fresh from a Las Vegas residency so we can assume her celebrations will include some well-earned downtime.

