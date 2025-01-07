Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shania Twain impresses with new year update featuring husband Frédéric Thiébaud
The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer started her year off right

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Shania Twain's new year is off to an impressive start!

After having some restful time off from her tour and Las Vegas residency for the holidays, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer is gearing up to get back to work.

And as she left her home base of Switzerland before returning to the stage later this month, she shared an impressive video of her preferred travel accommodations.

WATCH: Shania Twain shares video aboard helicopter

Shania took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 7 and shared a video aboard a helicopter, which captured her sitting in the passenger seat, and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud in the back.

It was set to her 2023 song "Giddy Up!" and she wrote in her caption: "Landing into 2025 like a queen."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "You are simply the best," as others followed suit with: "How excited is @fred_thiebaud in the back?!" and: "Like the QUEEN you are," as well as: "That's a Twain Uber!"

shania twain inside kitchen in switzerland home© Instagram
Shania spent Christmas in Switzerland

Prior to the year ending, Shania also took to Instagram to reflect on the past year, sharing some of her highlights in a video montage.

"You guys believed in me from day one and you're the reason I do what I do every day and this year was no exception," she first shared.

Photo shared by Shania Twain on Instagram October 14, 2024, Canadian Thanksgiving, of her cozied up sitting by the lake© Instagram
She also spend a lot of time in her native Canada

She added: "2024 was full of some of my favorite memories and I can't wait to make even more with you all next year."

Shania Twain holds her dog Sapphie as she poses with husband Frederic Nicolas Thiebaud in front of sunset© Instagram
The singer and her husband have been married since 2011

"The fans make country music what it is and I feel so lucky to have you lot as my fans!! Thank you."

Shania Twain (r) accepts the award for the Music Icon of 2022 from Billy Porter (l) on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards © Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment
She has a slew of concerts scheduled through August

She kicks her Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back up on January 22, and will perform 9 more shows through February.

The Canada-native then has ten additional shows across North America and Canada, culminating in August.

