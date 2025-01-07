Shania Twain impresses with new year update featuring husband Frédéric Thiébaud

Shania Twain's new year is off to an impressive start!

After having some restful time off from her tour and Las Vegas residency for the holidays, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer is gearing up to get back to work.

And as she left her home base of Switzerland before returning to the stage later this month, she shared an impressive video of her preferred travel accommodations.

WATCH: Shania Twain shares video aboard helicopter

Shania took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 7 and shared a video aboard a helicopter, which captured her sitting in the passenger seat, and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud in the back.

It was set to her 2023 song "Giddy Up!" and she wrote in her caption: "Landing into 2025 like a queen."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "You are simply the best," as others followed suit with: "How excited is @fred_thiebaud in the back?!" and: "Like the QUEEN you are," as well as: "That's a Twain Uber!"

© Instagram Shania spent Christmas in Switzerland

Prior to the year ending, Shania also took to Instagram to reflect on the past year, sharing some of her highlights in a video montage.

"You guys believed in me from day one and you're the reason I do what I do every day and this year was no exception," she first shared.

© Instagram She also spend a lot of time in her native Canada

She added: "2024 was full of some of my favorite memories and I can't wait to make even more with you all next year."

© Instagram The singer and her husband have been married since 2011

"The fans make country music what it is and I feel so lucky to have you lot as my fans!! Thank you."

© Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment She has a slew of concerts scheduled through August

She kicks her Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back up on January 22, and will perform 9 more shows through February.

The Canada-native then has ten additional shows across North America and Canada, culminating in August.