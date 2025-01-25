Shania Twain is all legs in gorgeous beach photos ahead of Las Vegas return

Shania Twain enjoyed some downtime with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, ahead of her return to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old soaked up the sun in Tulum, Mexico, and looked gorgeous strolling along the beach just hours before she jetted to Sin City.

Shania appeared makeup-free and displayed her youthful complexion and sun-kissed glow as she joined her husband for a romantic stroll.

The singer ditched a bikini in favor of a pair of pattered white and blue hotpants that showed off her long, slender legs, and a yellow, loose T-shirt with 'Love' emblazoned across the front.

Shania and Frédéric just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary after tying the knot on New Year's Day in 2011 in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

The hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another.

The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband, Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been having an affair with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud – who was then married to Frédéric.

Last May, Shania reflected on her past relationship with Robert, admitting that despite his cheating, he deserves "empathy and understanding".

"Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily," she said on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast when asked about her experience with Robert.

She added: "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong. He's a human being that deserves empathy and understanding. I think we all do; you know.

"So, do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake," she admitted.

Shania and Robert's relationship has been strained ever since, and she admitted that they only communicate via text if it's about their son, Eja.

"We both love our son so much, so we don't play any games like that," she once said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We have the same priority; we share spaces for him. No nonsense there."

Meanwhile, Shania and Frédéric will call Vegas 'home' for the next few weeks as she completes the fourth and final leg of her Come On Over – All The Hits residency.

Shania will perform her remaining dates at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on January 25, 29, 31, and February 1, 5, 7, and 8.

She kicked off her return on January 22 and she wasn't disappointed with the reception she received, sharing on Instagram: "Night one of the final run made me feel…

"I think these photos sum that feeling up pretty well! The celebrations are rowdy – on and off stage!! Great energy from the crowd… I'm expecting big things from you guys who are coming on Friday & Saturday night!"

The residency is a celebration of her record-breaking 1997 album Come On Over, which remains to this day the best-selling studio album by a solo female artist of all time. t