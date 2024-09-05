Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso twin with daughter Alexia for rare family outing in NYC

Matt Damon is already taking New York City's Ready to Wear Fashion Week by storm, attending a pre-NYFW event in the Big Apple with family.

The Oscar-winning actor, 53, was joined by his wife Luciana Barroso, 48, at a LuisaViaRoma flagship store opening party in NoHo on Wednesday, September 4 with Luciana's daughter Alexia.

Luciana welcomed Alexia, 25, in 1999 with her first husband, Arbello Barroso, when she was still living in Argentina. Matt adopted Alexia after his 2005 wedding to Luciana.

The three looked quite chic for the event, all wearing black, with Matt opting for a half-sleeved button down with blue jeans and white sneakers, topping off with a pair of glasses.

Luciana wore a semi-sheer black turtleneck blouse with a brown leather midi-length pencil skirt with black ankle boots, while Alexia donned a simple black V-neck sleeveless top with black jeans.

While Matt and Luciana will often make public appearances together, they tend to keep their four daughters out of the spotlight. After tying the knot, the couple welcomed daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13.

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana with 25-year-old Alexia step out together

All four joined their parents at the New York film premiere of The Instigators in July, with Matt starring alongside Casey Affleck in the Apple TV+ heist comedy (produced by Matt's best friend and Casey's brother Ben Affleck).

Matt spoke with People about whether he traded parenting advice with Casey (who shares two sons with ex-wife Summer Phoenix), saying: "I don't think we swap a lot of fatherly advice. I mean, we do talk about it, but it's more in the sense of just marveling at how quickly it's passing."

© Getty Images The family looked chic for the LuisaViaRoma flagship store opening party

Referencing Isabella's recent graduation from high school and eventual departure for college, he continued: "It's like suddenly your kid's going to college, and it's at a blistering pace."

Matt spoke with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show recently about being a girl dad, sharing his best advice: "Oh, man. I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem."

© Getty Images The couple walked hand-in-hand during the event and greeted other attendees

"You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?" he joked, and was asked how he'd react if one of his daughters were to bring a boyfriend home one day. "Oh, I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?"

He denied ever wanting to go full "Boston" on a potential boyfriend, as Andy put it, replying: "No, no, no. That's like an old trope that I think people, you know, like to play up. You know, dads like to joke about it amongst each other I think sometimes, but no."

© Getty Images The four joined their parents for the New York premiere of "The Instigators"

Sharing more insight into Alexia's own romantic life, Matt continued: "You know, at least, our [25-year-old] has, you know, she's got this incredible boyfriend who Lucy and I just love. We adore the guy and to see that she's making those kinds of choices, really, it's as good as it gets."