Kelly Rowland shares BTS moment of whimsical hair transformation ahead of star-studded night out with son Noah – photos

Kelly Rowland is not one to back away from experimenting with her style, and her latest red carpet outing certainly called for it.

The former Destiny's Child member took a cue from the colorful, whimsical world of Willy Wonka – as has lead star Timothée Chalamet for his own promotional events – as she attended the Wonka premiere in Los Angeles on December 10.

The film, a prequel story to the beloved Roald Dahl chocolatier, officially premieres December 15; it also features stars like Hugh Grant (as an Oompa-Loompa), Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman, who looked chic as ever at the London premiere, Calah Lane, and others.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland puts on daring look for latest photoshoot

Ahead of the premiere, Kelly took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her epic transformation, which saw her leave behind her signature dark hair in favor of bright, teal blue tresses.

The "Say My Name" singer shared a video montage of her where the stunning wig is being perfectly positioned over her natural hair, all the while her make-up artist is working on a neutral, smokey-eye look.

Later in the video, Kelly gasps and exclaims: "So yummy!" as the striking wig was cut into a sharp bob that floated just above her shoulders.

"A world of pure imagination!" she aptly wrote in her caption, adding: "Getting ready for Wonka was one thing, viewing it another! This movie, all the elements of this film are made of magic!"

MORE: Kelly Rowland's nine-year-old son, Titan, towers over her as they celebrate major moment

MORE: Meghan Markle parties with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington as she returns to watch Beyoncé in unseen photos

She continued: "@calahlane seeing you as a lead made the little girl in me, so incredibly proud, happy! I'm so happy for you! @tchalamet CAN SING Y'ALL!! He was beyond charming! This whole cast!!! DIVINE!!! TRULY DIVINE! Congrats to all the creatives involved!"

© Getty Kelly landed on the perfect look for the premiere

Kelly later left fans in further awe as she unveiled her official look for the night: a black turtleneck with white polka-dots paired with black trousers, topped off with white oval sunglasses by Celine that subtly paid homage to Johnny Depp's portrayal of Willy Wonka in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy gets high praise from aunt Kelly Rowland in sweet tribute – what she said

© Getty The singer's son Noah made for the perfect plus one

As soon as the epic fashion moment was revealed, her fans did not hesitate to take to the comments section under her posts and compliment her for it, with one writing: "There's not a color or style you can't pull off. I love everything about this look," as others followed suit with: "The face! The style! The effortless posing. Your face card never declines MY GOD!" and: "One thing about Kelly is she is always on point with fashion," as well as: "You do no wrong!!! Ever!"

© Getty The mom-of-two said the previous Willy Wonka movies were childhood favorites for her

Kelly eventually landed on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theater with the best plus one: her youngest son Noah Jon, who turns three in January 2024. She also shares son Titan Jewell, nine, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The Wonka premiere was also attended by none other than Timothée's new love Kylie Jenner alongside her mom Kris Jenner, plus Alyson Hannigan, fresh off of her time on Dancing with the Stars, Xochitl Gómez, who won the competition, as well as Tia Mowry, Skai Jackson, John Stamos, Robyn Lively, and more.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.