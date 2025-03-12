Olivia Munn 'incredibly sad' over heartbreaking death of 'one of the good guys'

Olivia Munn is mourning the loss of "one of the good guys" – her literary agent, Tony Etz.

The Newsroom alum, 44, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late agent, who died aged 64 on March 10 from a rare form of bone cancer called Chordoma.

Olivia – who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 – reshared a news article announcing Tony's death on her Instagram Stories alongside her own heartfelt message.

She penned: "This makes me incredibly sad. This is my literary agent who passed away from cancer yesterday, but that's not how he deserves to be remembered.

"He should be remembered as one of the good guys in our business. They didn't get better and kinder than Tony. Rest in love, my friend. My thoughts are with his sweet family."

She then posted another message, writing: "We all love you Tony. [Expletive] CANCER."

© Getty Images Tony Etz died March 10 aged 64

Tony worked at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for 30 years after joining the television department in 1994. Alongside representing several writers, directors, actors, and producers, he also had a hand in shows like Grey's Anatomy, Brothers and Sisters, and Band of Brothers.

Almost two years ago, and faced with his own mortality, Tony asked if he could write his obituary.

© Getty Images Olivia paid a heartfelt tribute to her late agent, Tony Etz

Summing up his career, he wrote, according to Deadline: "Over 30 years as a packaging agent, I was foundational in the sale of Jackass, House, Lost, Rescue Me, Big Little Lies, Jury Duty and Tracker and dozens of other shows. And I have been a proud citizen of the best city state in the business."

Before he joined CAA, Tony – an English major from Knox College with a MFA from University of Iowa's Writers' Workshop – was a co-executive, producing two miniseries and five telefilms including NBC's successful Jack Reed MOWs, in the early 1990s.

Olivia wasn't the only one of Tony's clients to pay tribute. Peter Tolan, co-creator of Rescue Me and The Job, told Deadline: "As a friend, Tony is deeply mourned.

© Getty Images Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023

"As an agent, he is irreplaceable; he defended those of us who were fortunate enough to be his clients with a ferocity most of our own mothers would be unable to duplicate."

Paul Attanasio, creator of Homicide and co-creator of Bull, said: "I think people outside the business don't really understand what being an agent is. When you do it right, it's about love: all giving and no taking.

© Getty Images Tony was married to fellow CAA TV agent, Nancy

"Tony understood me in a way I couldn't (and still can't) understand myself. He had the sensitivity to understand what was unique to me (which I would constantly doubt) but then the breadth of vision to understand how that fit in the larger world (which I didn't understand at all).

"That was the secret ingredient in whatever I was able to accomplish in television. I couldn't have done it without him."

Etz is survived by several family members, including his wife Nancy – a fellow TV agent at CAA, whom he married in 1999 – and their son Alex, who joined CAA in the mailroom after graduating from the University of Michigan in 2024.