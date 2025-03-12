Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liza Minnelli's transformation from childhood appearances with mom Judy Garland to active life at 79 in photos
Subscribe
Liza Minnelli's transformation from childhood appearances with mom Judy Garland to active life at 79 in photos
American actress Liza Minnelli, circa 1965.© Getty Images

Liza Minnelli's transformation from childhood appearances with mom Judy Garland to active life at 79 in photos

The Cabaret star has remained an active part of the theater industry decades into her career

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Liza Minnelli remains one of the grandest personalities in the entertainment industry, with her larger-than-life stage presence making her one of the brightest stars to have ever shone on the screen and stage.

The multi-faceted entertainer turns 79 today, and she still remains an active part of the theater industry despite having taken a step back from public life due to her age.

Take a look at Liza's incredible legacy over the decades, from her very first days in the spotlight with her legendary mother, to her life now…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Interview with Liza Minnelli as she picks up a Tony Award
First steps to stardom© Getty Images

First steps to stardom

Pictured here joining her mother Judy Garland on the set of 1948's Words and Music, at less than two years old, Liza began showing an interest in the world of music and entertainment.

She was born to Judy, one of the most celebrated singers and actresses of the classic Hollywood era, and Vincente Minnelli, recognized as among the greatest musical directors of all time.

Liza Minnelli is shown with her mother, Judy Garland, as the two rehearse for her mother's new television show (beaming next fall), in which Judy and Liza sing and dance in remarkable mother-and-daughter act.© Getty Images

Judy and Liza

As a teenager, Liza began joining her mother on her musical variety show The Judy Garland Show, which ran for one season from 1963-64. By that point, she'd already moved to New York City to make a career for herself as a performer, and her TV appearances served to display her impressive singing chops.

Stage debut© Getty Images

Stage debut

At the same time, she began making it on her own. She made her professional stage debut in 1963 in an off-Broadway revival of the musical Best Foot Forward.

Her performances quickly gained notoriety and she made her Broadway debut at age 19, winning her first Tony for Flora the Red Menace, eventually pivoting to film.

3/27/1973-Hollywood, CA- Liza Minnelli holds Oscar she won as "Best Actress of 1972" for "Cabaret" at the Academy Awards Ceremony here.© Getty Images

Oscar glory

In 1972, she starred in a film adaptation of the Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret, becoming a global star. Her performance earned her several accolades, most notably the Academy Award for Best Actress, putting her one step closer to eventually becoming an EGOT.

American actresses Liza Minnelli and Goldie Hawn pose in their costumes from their CBS television special 'Goldie and Liza Together,' September 22, 1979.© Getty Images

Continued success

Liza continued to expand her portfolio as an actress and singer, releasing several albums, starring in a variety of other films that displayed her comedic and dramatic chops, and returning to the stage several times.

Like her mother, her variety specials often attracted the most attention and love, such as her TV specials in the 1980s with Goldie Hawn.

Liza Minnelli performs on the opening night of Liza's At The Palace... on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on December 3, 2008 in New York City.© Getty Images

Return to glory

Liza began selling out crowds with several intimate concerts, one of which eventually became the Broadway production Liza's at the Palace, a one woman show that ran as a concert at the Palace Theatre and remains a significant part of her later legacy.

Liza Minnelli is seen on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Limited public life

In recent years, Liza has limited her public appearances due mostly to her age. Her last public sighting was in 2022 in Los Angeles, just months after she so memorably joined Lady Gaga on stage at the 94th Academy Awards to present Best Picture.

Nick Adams, Joey McIntyre, Adam Lambert and Alaska Thunderfvck pose backstage at "Drag: The Musical" at New World Stages on December 9, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Continued work

Last year, the star announced that she'd be releasing a memoir on her life, set to hit shelves in 2026. While she may not be as public of a figure as she used to, her mark still remains on the stage.

She was named a producer of the off-Broadway show Drag: The Musical, which opened in October 2024 and will close in April 2025, and even features in the show, serving as the production's narrator and delivering its opening and closing remarks.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More