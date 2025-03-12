Liza Minnelli's transformation from childhood appearances with mom Judy Garland to active life at 79 in photos

Liza Minnelli remains one of the grandest personalities in the entertainment industry, with her larger-than-life stage presence making her one of the brightest stars to have ever shone on the screen and stage.

The multi-faceted entertainer turns 79 today, and she still remains an active part of the theater industry despite having taken a step back from public life due to her age.

Take a look at Liza's incredible legacy over the decades, from her very first days in the spotlight with her legendary mother, to her life now…

© Getty Images First steps to stardom Pictured here joining her mother Judy Garland on the set of 1948's Words and Music, at less than two years old, Liza began showing an interest in the world of music and entertainment. She was born to Judy, one of the most celebrated singers and actresses of the classic Hollywood era, and Vincente Minnelli, recognized as among the greatest musical directors of all time.

© Getty Images Judy and Liza As a teenager, Liza began joining her mother on her musical variety show The Judy Garland Show, which ran for one season from 1963-64. By that point, she'd already moved to New York City to make a career for herself as a performer, and her TV appearances served to display her impressive singing chops.



© Getty Images Stage debut At the same time, she began making it on her own. She made her professional stage debut in 1963 in an off-Broadway revival of the musical Best Foot Forward. Her performances quickly gained notoriety and she made her Broadway debut at age 19, winning her first Tony for Flora the Red Menace, eventually pivoting to film.

© Getty Images Oscar glory In 1972, she starred in a film adaptation of the Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret, becoming a global star. Her performance earned her several accolades, most notably the Academy Award for Best Actress, putting her one step closer to eventually becoming an EGOT.



© Getty Images Continued success Liza continued to expand her portfolio as an actress and singer, releasing several albums, starring in a variety of other films that displayed her comedic and dramatic chops, and returning to the stage several times. Like her mother, her variety specials often attracted the most attention and love, such as her TV specials in the 1980s with Goldie Hawn.

© Getty Images Return to glory Liza began selling out crowds with several intimate concerts, one of which eventually became the Broadway production Liza's at the Palace, a one woman show that ran as a concert at the Palace Theatre and remains a significant part of her later legacy.



© Getty Images Limited public life In recent years, Liza has limited her public appearances due mostly to her age. Her last public sighting was in 2022 in Los Angeles, just months after she so memorably joined Lady Gaga on stage at the 94th Academy Awards to present Best Picture.

