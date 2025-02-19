Millie Bobby Brown's double dose of joy on 21st birthday

Millie Bobby Brown can finally raise a glass in celebration of her birthday as she turned 21 on February 19.

The Stranger Things actress' big milestone is extra special this year as it marks her first birthday since she became a wife.

Millie secretly married Jake Bongiovi in the US in May 2024 before throwing a lavish Italian wedding in October.

Millie and Jake flew their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

Both the actress and her husband shared respective photos on their Instagram accounts, with matching captions as Millie wrote: "Forever and always, your wife", while Jake wrote: "Forever and always, your husband."

Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023, sharing the news on Instagram with a black-and-white image of the two standing on a beach.

© WireImage Millie turned 21 on February 19

She held up her hand featuring a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding finger with the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

However, Millie had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her now-husband. "That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour UK.

© Instagram Millie is celebrating her first birthday as a wife

"But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either."

She explained: "He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

It's not just her new married status that makes her 21st a poignant day – it's also her first major life event since she wrapped filming on Stranger Things.

© Instagram Millie will celebrate her birthday with her new husband

In December, Millie shared a tearful video on Instagram to mark the end of an era after Netflix confirmed that filming had wrapped on the fifth and final series, which will air sometime in 2025.

Reflecting on the memories she has made during her time on the show, Millie posted a carousel of photos to Instagram alongside a video of her giving a tearful speech.

She said: "Graduation is supposed to bring relief like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates – not me.

© Instagram Millie and Jake got married in 2024

"I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you."

Millie has yet to reveal her big birthday plans but if it's anything like her 20th, she will certainly have an incredible time.

© Instagram Millie was treated to a decadent birthday cake on her 20th

Last year, she was joined by her then-fiancé and a group of close friends for a celebration at Cathedrale Restaurant inside Moxy NYC in the East Village.

For her luxury dinner, Millie wore a strapless, satin mini dress that hugged her figure and showcased her toned legs.

© AFP via Getty Images Millie enjoyed two wedding ceremonies

At one point, she was pictured wearing a $1,095 coat from Self-Portrait that featured rhinestone embellishment alongside a silver tiara placed in her chic updo.

During the meal, Millie was presented with a delicious-looking cake that was covered in white icing and featured 'Twenty' written in black icing along the top, as well as black bow embellishments.