Meet Judy Garland's 3 famous children, from Oscar winner Liza Minnelli to very private youngest son

Judy Garland's presence was felt once again at the center of Hollywood with the performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Ariana Grande to open the 97th Academy Awards.

The entertainment legend was known for her angelic voice, unbelievable skills as a performer and, despite a turbulent life behind the scenes, an indomitable spirit, epitomized by the tune.

Her legacy has been carried on with aplomb by her three children, all of whom forged a deep bond with their mother despite her troubled relationships, and were with her until her untimely death in 1969.

Read on to learn more about Judy's three kids and their own lives in the spotlight…

© Getty Images Liza Minnelli, 78 Judy and her second husband, musical auteur Vincente Minnelli, welcomed their daughter Liza May Minnelli in March 1946, immediately thrusting her into a world rich with music, dance and film. Her attention quickly pivoted to the stage, where she established a longstanding connection with the musical duo Kander & Ebb, moving to New York City at age 15 and winning her very first Tony Award at the age of 19 for Flora the Red Menace in 1965.

© Getty Images Liza also tried her hand at film, earning an Oscar nomination for her breakthrough performance in 1969's The Sterile Cuckoo, and winning the Best Actress prize for her leading turn in Cabaret (1972), making her a global superstar. Her career continued to flourish thanks to film roles such as New York, New York (1977), Arthur (1981) and Stepping Out (1991), plus several concert specials on TV as well as a recurring decade-long guest stint on the show Arrested Development (2003-2013).

© Getty Images Over the course of her illustrious career, she has earned the coveted EGOT for having an Oscar, a Primetime Emmy, four Tony Awards, and one honorary Grammy. She has been married four times, although never had children.



© Getty Images Lorna Luft, 72 Judy welcomed her daughter Lorna Luft with her third husband, Hollywood bigwig Sidney Luft, in November 1952, and quickly became part of the business as well with her first TV appearance at age 11. She joined her mother and younger brother for a summer concert tour in 1967, performing many of Judy's standards to sold-out crowds nationwide, before making her own Broadway debut in 1971 in Promises, Promises.

© Getty Images Lorna has appeared in productions of several shows over the years on national tours and off-Broadway, including Grease, Snoopy! The Musical, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls, Follies, Gypsy and White Christmas. Her film credits include works like Grease 2 (1982) and My Giant (1998), plus several bit parts on TV. Her debut studio album, Songs My Mother Taught Me, was released in 2007. Lorna has been married twice, currently residing in California with her second husband Colin Freeman. Through her first marriage, she welcomed son Jesse and daughter Vanessa, and now has four grandchildren.

© Getty Images Joey Luft, 69 Judy welcomed her son with Sidney, Joey Luft, in March of 1955. He quickly followed his older sisters into the spotlight as well with appearances on concert tours alongside his mom and special musical performances. While he possesses the same musical gifts as Liza and Lorna, Joey eventually chose to lead his career behind the camera, having studied photography and sound and worked on several productions that have paid tribute to Judy.