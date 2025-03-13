Mark Wright's mother Carol issues emotional message after Michelle Keegan welcomes baby girl

Mark Wright's mother Carol has broken her silence following the arrival of her fourth grandchild.

Former TOWIE star Mark and his actress wife Michelle Keegan welcomed their first child together on 6 March, before later sharing news of their family expansion on social media on Wednesday. In a joint post shared to Instagram, the couple proudly announced: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."

© Getty Images The pair welcomed their first child together earlier this month

They also shared a striking image that showed Mark, 38, and Michelle, 37, cradling their newborn who was dressed in a crochet garment and a matching crochet baby bonnet. Doting mum Michelle could be seen holding her little one's hand, while Mark placed a tender hand over his wife's.

Mark's mother Carol was quick to publicly congratulate the couple in a touching tribute. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three re-shared the sweet black-and-white photo and wrote: "We are in love with you beautiful baby girl thank you Michelle and Mark for this wonderful gift X."

While the pair haven't revealed the sweet meaning behind their bundle of joy's name, it's thought that 'Palma' is a sweet nod to Palma de Mallorca where Mark and Michelle are known to holiday and where Mark owns an apartment.

It's also the spot where the pair posed for their stunning bump shoot, with Mark and Michelle sharing a beautiful image with their followers in December last year to announce their pregnancy news. At the time, they wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" followed by a baby emoji. Find out more in the video below...

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is likely a touching tribute to Michelle's great-great grandmother whose first name was Elizabeth. During an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? The Brassic star discovered that her great-great grandmother, Elizabeth Kirwan, was part of the suffragette movement.

© Getty Images Their baby's middle name is a tribute to Michelle's great-great grandmother

She also learnt that Elizabeth's daughter's birth had been registered by the famous Suffragette leader, Emmeline Pankhurst. Speaking on the show, Michelle said: "I was speaking to my great aunty Paula, who was telling me about her grandma Elizabeth, and she was telling me about how she was the matriarch of the street and of the community.

"She used to take people in, and everyone saw her as this strong leader of the community."

© Getty Images Mark and Michelle wed in 2015

The couple's unique baby moniker seemingly went down a treat with fans. Reacting in the comments section, one follower wrote: "This is WONNNNDERFUL news. Love the name too. Congrats guys," while a second remarked: "Beautiful name, massive congratulations to you both, you'll be amazing parents," and a third added: "Sooo cute. LOVE the name."

© Instagram Mark and Michelle have a neutral open-plan living area

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015 after crossing paths in Dubai back in 2012. They are now raising their family in a swanky Essex mansion that they built from scratch after Epping Council granted them planning permission in July 2020. Their pad is an opulent masterpiece teeming with plush interiors and complete with a home gym, a swimming pool and a sauna.