Michelle Keegan has almost reached the nesting phase as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband Mark Wright.

While they patiently await the arrival of their bundle of joy, the stars are rounding off what has seemed like an endless slew of renovations to their £3.5 million mansion in Essex.

The stairs were a work in progress

The latest change to be completed ahead of their baby's birth is their beautiful spiral staircase. On Saturday, the couple shared photos on their joint home Instagram showing the before and after of the towering home feature – and it defies gravity.

The staircase oozes luxe

The photos show the skeleton of a staircase that snakes around three storeys to the building phase until it reaches completion.

The staircase was built from scratch

The finished product is a jaw-dropping sweeping staircase with black railings that would fit in at a luxury London hotel.

The staircase creates the atmosphere of a hotel

Mark and Michelle's home project

The couple has been making a house a home since October 2019 when they purchased the mansion for £1.3 million. Mark, 38, and Michelle, 37, have since added £2.2 million in value to the home through a series of upgrades that have included a gym, sauna, and football pitch.

Michelle and Mark Wright's cosy TV room at home

While some celebrity couples are ultra-private about their home lives, the Fool Me Once actress and her beau have kept fans updated with every step of their property glow-up.

Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy

The dining room is light and airy with a neutral colour scheme and interesting lighting fixtures.

Michelle Keegan's home is stunning

The same minimalist aesthetic has been carried into the living room which features an enormous cushion-covered sofa, as well as the breakfast room which overlooks the swimming pool and beautiful countryside views.

The pair also have a small outdoor room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows

Fans look forward to the next change to the home which will inevitably make its way onto the 'Wrighty Home' Instagram – a nursery for their little one.