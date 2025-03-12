Michelle Keegan welcomes first baby with Mark Wright - see unique name

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Keegan who has welcomed her first baby with her husband Mark Wright.

The Ten Pound Poms actress, 37, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl - called Palma - on 6 March.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma

The actress shared the news on Instagram, alongside a beautiful black and white photo. She penned: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

First to react were some of the actress and her Heart radio DJ husband's closest friends and families. Jessie Ware

Michelle announces her pregnancy

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and Mark, 38, shared a joint post on Instagram where they were seen on a beautiful sandy beach.

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

"2025 is going to be a special one for us…," the pair penned alongside a baby emoji and a white heart.

Michelle's pregnancy updates

Throughout her pregnancy, Michelle shared a handful of at-home updates, including a set of "self care January" photos being posted to Instagram which saw her take a trip to the spa and enjoy a cosy night at her £3.5 million Essex home watching BBC's The Traitors.

© Instagram Michelle enjoyed self-care during her pregnancy

In an interview with Grazia, the star revealed her pregnancy cravings. "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I’m craving sugary stuff,' she said. "I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout."

The Stockport-born star also offered an insight into how she was spending her pregnancy – at the apartment she owns in Manchester which she stays in while filming Brassic and to be close to her home friends.

© Instagram Michelle enjoyed nights at her Essex mansion during her pregnancy

"'All my friends and family are up there and I’m a homebird really," she said. "It's great timing because I’m getting to see everyone before the baby comes."

Mark and Michelle's love story

The couple tied the knot in 2015 having met in Dubai in December 2012. They kept their relationship a secret until making their public debut as a couple at the 2013 Soap Awards as Michelle was playing Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street at the time.

© Getty Michelle and Mark met in 2013

Having dated for two years, the couple wed at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Their special day – which was covered exclusively by HELLO! – also featured a reception at Tudor mansion venue, Hengrave Hall.

© David M. Benett The pair wed in 2015

Impressive features of their beautiful day included the church aisle being lined with 20 trees that were 12 feet tall and a performance of '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' from Dirty Dancing – which included the iconic lift.

Michelle's bridal look

Michelle looked stunning in a mermaid-cut dress made by Israeli designer, Galia. The French lace-covered gown featured a low back, a sweetheart neckline and was covered in Swarovski crystals.

It was paired with a delicate Italian veil from Peter Langner and a pair of Terry de Havilland silver python platform heels.

Her bridal party – which included Mark's sisters Jess and Natalya as well as Michelle's stepsister Nichola Norman – wore figure-skimming dresses in a pale blue hue.

Mark looked slick in classic black tie attire with a white floral buttonhole.

A dreamy day

Reflecting on the highlight of her wedding day, Michelle told HELLO!: "It has to be seeing Mark looking back at me as I walked down the aisle. I will never get that again, it was the best feeling ever."

© Getty The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in May

The feeling was mutual. "That's the same for me," Mark said. "It was like being in a dream. Every time I looked back at Michelle, I went to cry."