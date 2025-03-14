Beyonce’s mom makes surprising confession concerning bold change in her career

Although we may have recently heard Beyonce’s sultry voiceover in The Lion King and its recent sequel, the beehive surely misses close-ups of the singer on the silver screen.

If you’ve been a long-time fan of Queen Bee, then you’ve certainly witnessed her acting era. Beyonce has made her mark in the entertainment industry through her strong roles in the movies Obsessed, Austin Powers in Goldmember and of course, the iconic Dreamgirls, however it’s been over a decade since she’s graced us with an acting role.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to post a short clip of her daughter performing her character Etta James’ powerful song, "I'd Rather Go Blind," from the movie Cadillac Records.

The doting mother captioned the post: "Just came across this in my feed. I listened to it several times. This is still one of my favorite movies."

Tina then candidly mentioned that it was Beyonce who decided to put an end to her acting career.

The mother transparently revealed: "It makes me miss the fact that my child decided not to continue with movies. She killed it in this movie."

Not only did she compliment the singer's acting chops, but she also commended Beyonce’s philanthropic efforts by adding: "And she so unselfishly donated her salary to the Phoenix House."

Beyonce wholesomely donated her $4 million salary to the organization, per Essence.

In the film Cadillac Records, Beyonce showcased the real struggles that singer Etta faced in her life, including her tough drug addiction, which led the singer to stay at drug rehabilitation centers.

The Phoenix House is a rehabilitation center that focuses on providing recovering drug addicts with resources, shelter, food and a sense of stability.

Beyonce spent weeks at the organization to help her prepare for the movie’s role, and her close involvement with the important work that the drug rehabilitation center offers inspired her to help out by donating.

Beyonce was moved by the organization so much so that she also went on to open a cosmetology school that was affiliated with the Phoenix House and provided a seven-month long training program to those in need of a new start in life.

The Phoenix House has more than 98 rehab programs in the United States, and it helps more than 5,000 addicts daily, per Marie Claire.

Although Beyonce may have personally given up on her acting bug, her daughter Blue Ivy seems to be just getting started in the world of film, at least with voiceovers for now.

Blue made her film debut in the animated Disney movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, as the voice of Princess Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala, who is voiced by Beyonce.

Despite Tina being outspoken about wanting Beyonce to continue to pursue acting, the grandmother keeps to herself when it comes to Blue’s unfolding career in the entertainment industry.

Tina transparently shared with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime show, The Jennifer Hudson Show: "Actually her mother [Beyoncé] gives her advice. [Blue] and her mother are really tight and so they don’t need me to give much advice. They tell me to mind my business."

The proud grandmother went on to add: "[Blue’s] a jack of all trades, as my mom would say, and she can do so many things. We don't know 'cause she’s only 13."