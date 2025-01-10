Beyoncé's family face devastating news as they become latest to be impacted by LA wildfires - see statement

Beyoncé's family are the latest to be devastated by the horrific Los Angeles fires as multiple blazes continue to tear across the state.

The Grammy winner's mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the loss of her Malibu home in the disaster and offered a message of support to all those facing the same fate.

The 71-year-old posted a video of a beautiful sunset from her beachside home, with dolphins swimming in the water in front of her.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé in tears watching mom Tina Knowles accept Woman of the Year award

"This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!" Tina passionately wrote in the caption.

She went on to thank all fire relief efforts as the inferno worsened by the hour. "God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions," she said.

"We thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders."

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Tina revealed that her Malibu home had burned down in the LA fires

After sharing her condolences with the families who lost loved ones to the fires, Tina pledged her support for the residents of Los Angeles.

"To the people who lost their homes and belongings, I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you."

"I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring…I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles!! We are resilient though and we will recover!"

Tina is the mother of Beyoncé and her sister Solange

The tearful message brought on a wave of support for the mother of two, and her daughter Solange added a crying emoji in the comments in solidarity.

Sadly, Tina's Malibu home is just one of over 10,000 buildings destroyed since the fires broke out on Tuesday.

Six people have lost their lives, and over 30,000 acres have burned and counting.

© Getty Images The Governor has declared a state of emergency

Celebrities who have lost their homes include Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Eugene Levy, and Miles Teller.

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner are among the stars forced to evacuate; over 179,000 residents are under evacuation orders.

California State Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in what is considered the worst fires to hit the city in modern history.

© Getty Images The fires have been called the worst in the city's history

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Pacific Palisades fire has grown to over 20,000 acres with zero containment, which is a size larger than Manhattan.

Celebrities have been sharing resources and information via social media to help their Los Angeles neighbors as people seek shelter from the blazes.

After her neighbours lost their homes, Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis generously donated $1 million to fire relief efforts.