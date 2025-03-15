I spent a day at Cheltenham Festival with celebrities inside the Holland Cooper box - here’s what happened

Cheltenham has become one of the highlights of the British social calendar: a four-day racing festival set against the stunning backdrop of the edge of the Cotswolds, for many it’s an opportunity to dress to the nines - and do some serious celebrity spotting.

The festival has always been a royal favourite and this year was no exception. The Queen graced the Royal Box on the Wednesday, the same day that Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank met up with Cheltenham stalwarts Zara and Mike Tindall. And Zara, who is a director of the Gloucestershire racecourse, was joined by her mother, Princess Anne, on the Friday.

But the place to be was the Holland Cooper box. Dressed in a single-breasted tweed blazer - I felt very Jade Holland Cooper, who is known for her elevated countryside looks - I arrived in the exclusive Hatton’s Grace box (accessible only by a tightly-guarded lift) at the same time as equestrienne Gemma Owen, just as top jockey Harry Cobden and racing pundit Megan Nicholls were dishing out their racing tips to a rapt audience.

With a glass of Moet champagne in hand, I caught up with HELLO! Favourite Jodie Kidd, looking fabulous in a three-piece suit. She and fiance Joseph Bates had come up from their West Sussex home, where her pub The Half Moon is gearing up for a busy summer, to stay with Jade and husband Julian Dunkerton at their sprawling Cotswolds home.

© India Feeney Jade Holland Cooper and Jodie Kidd looked simply divine!

“I’ve known Jade since she had a tiny stall at Olympia (the British showjumping competition) and had these fabulous mini skirts,” Jodie told me. Horse-mad since she was tiny, Jodie had planned on being a showjumper (her father is acclaimed showjumper Johnny Kidd) - but modelling had got in the way. With an ex-racehorse at home, she was looking forward to an afternoon of racing. As was broadcaster Clare Balding: clad in camel, when she wasn’t intently studying the racing form with a cup of tea, she was among the loudest supporters - which also included the journalist Plum Sykes and presenter Nick Knowles - cheering every racehorse on as they galloped to the finish line.

As the box echoed with the pop of champagne magnums, guests including the actor Hero Fiennes (nephew of Ralph) and ‘the world’s hottest horse farrier Sam Woolfenden (he has one million Instagram followers!) could pick from themed cocktails from the ever-busy bar. While At the Races (an espresso martini) was a popular choice, I plumped for an Atelier (gin with cucumber, lime and Cointreau).

© India Feeney The Holland Cooper box was the place to be!

We were joined by Lily Allen, who opted for the non-alcoholic drink of the moment, a Guinness 0%. Miniscule and glowing, with sunglasses on and her red hair scraped into a ponytail, Lily looked radiant in an oversized jumper and knee-high boots, and was spotted heading to the in-box Tote station to place a bet. Singer Rebecca Ferguson was glued to every race; “we come every year,” she tells me. Still singing, she reveals she’s also discovered a new-found passion for ‘digital art.”

As festival favourite Galopin Des Champs was denied a third Gold Cup win, I headed for home. Briefly bumping into Zara Tindall, deep in conversation by the parade ring, felt like the right ending to an unforgettable day.