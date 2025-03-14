Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with A-list guest on final day of Cheltenham Festival

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with Henry Cavill on final day of Cheltenham Festival
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival© Getty

 The royal couple were joined by Henry Cavill

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Mike and Zara Tindall exchanged looks of love as they cosied up together on the final day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 14 years, posed for snaps as they arrived at the Gloucestershire racecourse.

The sporty pair have attended all four days of the meet, as equestrian Zara holds a role as a director at the racecourse.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's race day fashion

The mum-of-three has wowed in some incredible outfits this week, including a pinstripe suit and an olive green tailored coat.

Once again, Mike and Zara were joined by some famous faces among the racegoers, including Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, who were seen chatting animatedly to Zara. 

See the best photos from day four…

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival© Getty

The Tindalls

Zara chose a petrol blue coat and a matching velvet hatband for the final day of Cheltenham Festival, accessorising with a navy blue mock croc top-handle bag. 

Mike donned a light grey suit and a flat cap, matching his blue tie to his wife's ensemble.


Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso© Getty

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Henry and Natalie made a rare public appearance at Cheltenham, just weeks after sparking engagement rumours. 

Hollywood producer Natalie was seen sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger at the 2025 AACTA Awards last month.

Tudors star Henry and Natalie welcomed their first child together in January. 

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso© Getty

Chic couple

Henry looked suave in a green tweed jacket and matching flat cap with a burnt orange waistcoat, while Natalie was effortlessly chic in a cream ensemble with a Fedora-style hat.

Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso and Zara Tindall on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival © Getty

Surprise guests

The couple were seen chatting animatedly to Zara upon arrival at the racecourse. 

Jodie Kidd and Jade Holland Cooper© Bradley Carranceja French

Jodie Kidd and Jade Holland Cooper

The fashion designer looked impeccably chic in a three-piece ensemble from her own line, Holland Cooper, alongside model Jodie Kidd.

Jade Holland Cooper and Hero Fiennes Tiffin© Bradley Carranceja French

Jade Holland Cooper and Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin donned a Blackwatch tartan coat from Holland Cooper's Boutique Exclusive.

Mary Berry on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival © Getty

Dame Mary Berry

Queen of cakes Dame Mary Berry was among the racegoers on Friday, stepping out in a green and blue tartan jacket. 

Gareth Locke and Ollie Locke on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival © Getty

Gareth Locke and Ollie Locke

The Made In Chelsea stars, who married in 2020, looked smart in tweed jackets and sunglasses.

Georgia Toffolo on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival © Getty

Georgia Toffolo

The I'm A Celeb star made a statement in a brown furry coat with a matching oversized jacket. 

