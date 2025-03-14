Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with A-list guest on final day of Cheltenham Festival

Mike and Zara Tindall exchanged looks of love as they cosied up together on the final day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 14 years, posed for snaps as they arrived at the Gloucestershire racecourse.

The sporty pair have attended all four days of the meet, as equestrian Zara holds a role as a director at the racecourse.

The mum-of-three has wowed in some incredible outfits this week, including a pinstripe suit and an olive green tailored coat.

Once again, Mike and Zara were joined by some famous faces among the racegoers, including Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, who were seen chatting animatedly to Zara.

See the best photos from day four…

1/ 9 © Getty The Tindalls Zara chose a petrol blue coat and a matching velvet hatband for the final day of Cheltenham Festival, accessorising with a navy blue mock croc top-handle bag. Mike donned a light grey suit and a flat cap, matching his blue tie to his wife's ensemble.



2/ 9 © Getty Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Henry and Natalie made a rare public appearance at Cheltenham, just weeks after sparking engagement rumours. Hollywood producer Natalie was seen sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger at the 2025 AACTA Awards last month. Tudors star Henry and Natalie welcomed their first child together in January.

3/ 9 © Getty Chic couple Henry looked suave in a green tweed jacket and matching flat cap with a burnt orange waistcoat, while Natalie was effortlessly chic in a cream ensemble with a Fedora-style hat.

4/ 9 © Getty Surprise guests The couple were seen chatting animatedly to Zara upon arrival at the racecourse.

5/ 9 © Bradley Carranceja French Jodie Kidd and Jade Holland Cooper The fashion designer looked impeccably chic in a three-piece ensemble from her own line, Holland Cooper, alongside model Jodie Kidd.

6/ 9 © Bradley Carranceja French Jade Holland Cooper and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin donned a Blackwatch tartan coat from Holland Cooper's Boutique Exclusive.

7/ 9 © Getty Dame Mary Berry Queen of cakes Dame Mary Berry was among the racegoers on Friday, stepping out in a green and blue tartan jacket.

8/ 9 © Getty Gareth Locke and Ollie Locke The Made In Chelsea stars, who married in 2020, looked smart in tweed jackets and sunglasses.

9/ 9 © Getty Georgia Toffolo The I'm A Celeb star made a statement in a brown furry coat with a matching oversized jacket.