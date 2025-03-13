King Charles' new dog Snuff ignites big change

King Charles welcomed an adorable new pooch, Snuff, last month, and it appears the pup's arrival has instigated a big change in the dog world.

According to The Times, interest in Lagotto Romagnolos, a pooch known for its penchant for truffle hunting, has vastly increased. The publication reported that at Crufts, the Discover Dogs stand has been inundated with inquiries about the breed from interested dog lovers.

© Getty Images A photo fo a Lagotto Romagnolo, the breed of King Charles' new pup

Lucy Lilicrap, a committee member of The Lagotto Romagnolo Club of Great Britain, also said: "They’re growing in popularity, but there aren’t that many breeders around, so they’re not going to be the next Labrador, where everyone’s got them.

"I suspect the King has got his for truffling because I know a few years back Prince Philip planted a truffle orchard at Sandringham."

Snuff's breed originates from the Ravenna region of Northern Italy, a destination the King and Queen are coincidentally set to travel to in a few weeks' time.

News of Snuff's arrival was first reported by The Sun on 1 March, just days after Camilla welcomed her own new pup into Buckingham Palace—a rescue pup named Moley.

The Queen told royal fans of Moley's arrival during a visit to Canterbury to unveil a statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn and visit The Beaney House of Art & Knowledge.

Camilla was chatting to a partially sighted museum group when she bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog.

As she did, she revealed she had just welcomed a new eight-week-old rescue puppy who looks "just like a mole."

When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog." Moley's mother is understood to be half Jack Russell, half unknown—while her father's breed is unknown.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles with his beloved dog Beth

The royal couple's new pets were welcomed into the family after the passing of their beloved dog, Beth, who died in November.

A statement from the palace at the time read: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

The words were penned alongside a touching series of photos of Beth, including one showing her walking in the Highlands with Charles and Camilla, as well as one of her meeting the late Paul O'Grady.

It is understood that Beth had to be put down after being diagnosed with an untreatable tumour.