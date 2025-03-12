Princess Tatiana opens up about her divorce following Prince Nikolaos' wedding

Princess Tatiana appears to have made an incredibly rare comment about her divorce following her ex-husband Prince Nikolaos' wedding earlier this year.

The 44-year-old took to social media with a slew of personal photos alongside a long and reflective caption about her identity. In the message, Tatiana alludes to the split from her ex-husband, revealing that "last year," she "lost another layer of identity."

Last year not only saw her split from her royal beau of 14 years but also her stepbrother, Attilio Brillembourg, who had gone missing.

Tatiana started the post reflecting on her education and her trouble having a straightforward answer when it came to being asked where she was from. "For as long as I can remember, answering ‘Where are you from?’ has never been simple. My identity doesn’t fit into a box. Born to a German mother, who grew up in Spain, and to a Slovenian father.

"I was born in Venezuela, grew up in Switzerland and then the US, moved to London… and am now living in Greece, somewhere I feel so at home, surrounded by a language and culture that aren’t entirely mine but feel like they should be," she wrote.

Prince Nikolaos Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos married in February

She continued: "Last year, I lost another layer of identity. But maybe identity isn’t something we lose, it’s something we evolve, rediscover, and redefine.

"So, I’m taking my own advice and taking a step back before moving forward. This month, I will be travelling to some of the places that have shaped me. Seeking the stories, the people and moments that have made me who I am. I’m excited about this and looking forward to sharing it with all of you."

The special photos she featured signified important moments in Tatiana's life, such as the last trip she spent with her beloved father. The photo showed a six-year-old Tatiana wearing her "favourite T-shirt of all time."

Prince Nikolaos married Chrysí Vardinogiánni at St Nikolaos Ragavas Church in Plaka on Friday, 7 February, in Athens.

One week after their nuptials, Tatiana thanked her followers for making her feel so supported and confirmed she would be staying in Greece, alongside photos including one showing her unpacking boxes inside her new home.

She wrote: "I can't start this post without saying thank you to this incredible community. To everyone who has made me feel at home, strong, and supported—YOU. My heart is full of gratitude.

"When people ask if I will continue to live in Greece, my answer has never been more of a YES. Because of you. Thank you for opening your doors, your hearts and your homes. Your kindness and support mean everything.

"The past few weeks have been an adventure—full of change, growth, and exciting new opportunities. On a personal level, I moved houses, whilst Breathe has officially partnered with NBA player Kevin Love's foundation, the Kevin Love Fund, to bring social and emotional learning tools to Greece, and our team keeps growing."