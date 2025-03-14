Geri Halliwell-Horner stuns in seriously chic outfit as she makes solo outing – photos

Geri Halliwell-Horner looked magical on Friday as she headed to the Cheltenham Festival to cheer on her horse, Lift Me Up.

Although the singer's horse didn't end up winning, Geri looked flawless at the races as she made a solo outing without husband Christian, who is currently in Australia ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix. The 52-year-old looked incredibly chic, wearing her traditional white outfit, alongside a stylish hat.

Geri's outfit consisted of a white pair of trousers and jumper, wearing a cream coat over the ensemble and accessorising with a gorgeous necklace and matching clutch bag.

The star showed how she got her 'Ginger Spice' moniker, with her beautiful auburn hair flowing down her shoulders as she spoke to friends at the event.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The star wore her typical all-white outfit

Despite not walking away victorious, Geri seemed to have an incredible time cheering on her horse, and she was seen with a wide smile while recording the event, likely for her husband.

The star's trip out comes just days after she excited fans by announcing a stateside book tour for her children's series, Rosie Frost. Geri's first stop is New York, followed by Philadelphia, St. Louis, Atlanta and Miami.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Geri got into the spirit of the races

Fans were thrilled with the news, with one writing: "Got my ticket to see you in New York, so excited," and another adding: "YES! Heading to [the] NYC one!"

Earlier this week, Geri made another solo outing when she attended the Commonwealth Day service. The star wowed in a stylish pencil skirt, adding a black headband elevated with a black netted birdcage veil.

© James Bearne, Getty Geri is married to Red Bull F1 boss Christian

Her honey-hued hair was worn down in tumbling curls, as she opted for a peachy-toned blush, soft pink lip and defined brows to complete her beauty glow.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, the star explained the thinking behind her decision to wear an entirely white outfit.

© Instagram Geri and Christian own some racehorses

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."