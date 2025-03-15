Hollywood icon Shirley Maclaine, 90, enjoys lunch with caregiver in Malibu

Shirley MacLaine is one of Hollywood's greatest actors ever and at the age of 90 she is now living her best life in Malibu.

The Oscar-winning actress, who released her memoir in late 2024, was pictured earlier in March with her caregiver as they enjoyed lunch together, where Shrley appeared to only have a glass of water.

Wearing loose sweatpants and a cream sweater, Shirley kept warm in a zip-up blue hoodie while keeping the sun off her face with an orange sun visor.

© BACKGRID Legendary Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine assisted by her caregiver during lunch in Malibu

Shirley's memoir was a first for the screen icon as she decided to give fans a deeper look inside her childhood and years on the screen with unseen family photos from her personal archives.

She also revealed that she chose to release a memoir and unseen pictures because she knew she didn't have many years left.

© Getty Images Shirley in 2017

"One day, I was looking at my wall of pictures and just taking everything into consideration specifically, and I thought I should write about this — and that's what happened," she told People of the decision to for the first time ever share personal pictures.

"I've always known I'd have a long life, so I was looking forward. I'm an optimist anyway. I look forward to the next day rather than — well, I must say, now I wonder how much longer," she added.

© Getty Images for AFI Warren Beatty and sister Shirley during the 36th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Warren Beatty

The star grew up in Virginia, with her younger brother, Oscar winner Warren Beatty, and made her film debut at the age of 21 with a Golden Globe-winning turn in The Trouble With Harry in 1955.

The last of the Golden Age of Hollywood stars, Shirley has won a Academy Award, an Emmy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards.

© Cecil Stoughton/White house/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock U.S. President John F Kennedy (back to camera), stands next to Marilyn Monroe and Bobby Kennedy (left) on President Kennedy's 45th birthday celebrations in 1962

In the book Shirley shocked readers wheshe alleged that she once saw then-President John F Kennedy leaving a bedroom that Marilyn Monroe was in, only for his brother Bobby to walk in and close the door."

In 1962, at the famous celebration for John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden, Jimmy Durante and I performed for the president and the crowd, but what most people remember is Marilyn Monroe singing 'Happy Birthday' to him," she wrote.

Shirley then shared that were invited to an after-party at the home of finance chairman for the Democratic Party Arthur Krim, and in a caption for a black-and-white picture which has John, known as Jack, in the background, she writes: "Jack Kennedy had just walked out of the bedroom behind me, and Bobby Kennedy had just walked in. Marilyn was in the bedroom."

Elsewhere in the book Shirley reveals she once "propositioned" Morgan Freeman but he turned her down, and that the only two co-stars she didn't fall in love with were Jack Lemmon, who she said was "like a brother to me," and Jack Nicholson.