Celine Dion issues stern message to fans on social media

Celine Dion's team has taken to social media to issue a stern statement warning fans after more and more incidents of AI-generated instances of the singer.

The Canadian songstress has been the subject of several recent clips that have mimicked her musical performances or altered her voice, with some of them purporting to be new releases from the singer.

Celine last released original music back in 2019, with her studio album Courage, and has not released any new music since then on account of taking a step back from public life owing to her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

"It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion's musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers," the statement read.

"Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography."

The singer's followers banded in support with responses like: "This AI crap is getting out of hand. There needs to be laws around this," and: "That's a nightmare Celine! Thank you for reporting it," as well as: "Tell 'em, Queen!"

While the "Because I Loved You" hitmaker has given a few musical performances in recent years, including her comeback at the Summer Olympics in Paris last year, she has taken the time to heal and recover her strength before releasing new music or going back on the road or reinstating her residency.

The singer spoke with Vogue about discovering the first symptoms of her illness while on the Taking Chances world tour in 2008. "Quite rapidly, I was having difficulty controlling my voice," she recalled.

"It would go really high, and then it would spasm. So the first thing you do as a singer? Well, you go straight to the ENT," she continued, although upon not receiving a concrete answer, "they looked at [my vocal cords] from every angle, and they said it was pristine."

She eventually completed the tour, and several other tours and residencies later, she noted: "I started having a hard time walking. I was holding on to things."

"When the pandemic arrived, I said to myself, The universe makes no mistakes, and I will take this time — this opportunity — to search," Celine noted. "After years and years of playing hide-and-seek with myself, with my friends, with my family, with my kids…. I no longer wanted to be brave. I had tried as long as I could. It was time for me to be smart."

Upon finally getting her diagnosis, she explained being surprisingly relieved. "It probably sounds very strange to say this to you, but when I was diagnosed, I was happy. I was finally able to move with the wave, not against it."

Sharing her diagnosis with the world lightened things considerably. "It has been a big burden on my shoulders, and a lot of that weight's gone. Because now I can just focus on reality. That's wonderful. My happiness came back."