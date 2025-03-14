George Clooney and wife Amal's $233k request to guests for exclusive invite revealed

George Clooney and his wife Amal have invited select guests to a lavish fundraiser in Lake Como, Italy, this summer – and it will set each of them back a minimum of $233,000!

The philanthropic couple will hold a five-day event for their Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization they co-founded in late 2016 to "advocate for justice in courtrooms, classrooms, and communities around the world".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside George & Amal Clooney's relationship

George and Amal will host 16 guests, who are each required to donate a minimum of $60,000 to the foundation, "ensuring immediate impact from each participant's contribution," according to Variety.

Guests hoping to participate are also required to spend a minimum of $173,000 per room at the Passalacqua hotel, an opulent 18th century villa once owned by Pope Innocent XI.

The rooms are based on double occupancy and the villa boasts frescoed suites, grand staircases and fountains overlooking the lake.

Organized by Satopia Group, the event will host philanthropic guests eager to indulge "in the most incredible aspects of Lake Como," according to Satopia Group CEO, Emma Ponsonby.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amal and George's invie will set guests back a minimum of $233k

According to promotional materials, the goal is to raise more than $1 million in direct support of the organization.

The hefty price tag comes with a variety of luxury experiences, including dinners prepared by world-class chefs – one of which will be held at the romantic Villa Del Balbianello, where "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones" and "Casino Royale" were filmed.

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock George and Amal will host the five-day event in August

Other highlights include a lakeside garden party hosted by George and Amal, although not at their own 18th century Villa Oleandra which boasts 25 rooms and a tennis court.

Guests will have private access to historic villas, cultural landmarks, scenic boat journeys on the lake and "an enchanting evening at Teatro Sociale di Como", as well as engaging discussions on philanthropy and justice.

© Getty Images Guests will enjoy dinners prepared by world-class chefs

There will also be live music and intimate performances "woven throughout the experience, celebrating storytelling, music and artistic expression in the pursuit of justice".

Emma explained that most of the guests who have already signed up "have an interest or are active in their own philanthropic foundations".

She continued: "They have their own objectives that they're trying to work on, and they want to collaborate with the Clooney Foundation."

© Getty Images George and Amal will host a lakeside garden party

Emma added that the event will also be about "experiencing Como through the eyes of George and Amal and understanding just why they love this destination".

She described the Lake Como fundraiser as "a much more proactive event" compared with the Clooney Foundation's Albie Awards, held annually in New York to "honor individuals who have devoted their lives to justice at great personal risk".

© Getty Images The event hopes to raise over $1 million

In April 2024, George and Amal appeared at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford, England to discuss the work of their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Speaking about the organization, he said the work is "holding people's feet to the fire," explaining that it involved a lot of "failing and then finally succeeding," and deemed that his wife and their team were perfect for the job because they had the patience for it.