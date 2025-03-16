Eric Christian Olsen appears in loved-up photo with pregnant wife in latest family update

Eric Christian Olsen and his wife are soaking up the last few weeks of being a family of five.

Last month, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum and his wife Sarah Wright announced that they were expecting their fourth child together.

The news came just weeks after they shared the devastating news that they had lost their home in the wildfire crisis that ravaged much of Los Angeles, but they are keeping their head up in new family photos.

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen's new CBS drama, Matlock

Over the weekend, Sarah, who is also an actress, took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the family's week, starting off with a stunning snap highlighting her growing bump.

She next shared a photo of Eric standing in a backyard carrying one of their children, plus a sweet one of the couple caught in an embrace and with big smiles at a bowling alley.

"Dreamy moments from our rainy week. A soft place to land by @dazedbutamazed + @naturepedic — ice cream girls day— hair mask by @mynajeau — bowling date night — fav coffee — @shopbaeo most delish facial oil and cuddles with dada. The growing belly — Not in that order," Sarah listed off in her caption.

© Instagram Sarah shared a sweet family update

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Sarah's sister-in-law, Eric's former NCIS: LA co-star Daniela Ruah wrote: "Heaven!" Others followed suit with: "You all doing this LIFE together and giving us high vibrations," and: "Beautiful pictures," as well as: "Look at you! The embodiment of lovely! I'm so happy for you and Eric. Joyful family. May it always be so," plus another added: "So pretty!"

Sarah and Eric met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. They share three kids, son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four.

© Instagram The actress shared a glimpse at date night with Eric

When the couple first announced their pregnancy last month, Eric shared a selfie in which his wife's bump is in view next to his face, and joked in his caption: "We timed this little nugget peeeeeerfectly."

© Instagram The doting mom is pregnant with her fourth child

Prior to that, Eric had taken to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute thanking everyone who had supported him and Sarah after the loss of their home, including Daniela, who is married to his brother David Paul Olsen.

© Getty The couple has been together since 2006

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Award after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers."

He then shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."