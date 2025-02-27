Things are looking up for NCIS: Los Angeles alum Eric Christian Olsen, who lost his family home during the wildfires raging throughout Los Angeles in January.

The actor, 47, and his wife Sarah Wright Olsen have shared on social media that they do have a bright spot in their lives — they are expecting their fourth child together.

The couple are already parents to three children, Wyatt, Esmé and Winter, with their new arrival ready to join their young brood in the summer.

Sarah shared several photographs of herself showcasing her blossoming baby bump while plugging her podcast with actress Teresa Palmer, The Mother Daze.

"BABYYYYYYY it's been wild! Today on @themotherdazepodcast Teresa and I talk about baby #4 coming this summer!" she captioned it, with Eric following it up with an announcement of his own.

"We timed this little nugget peeeeeerfectly," he quipped alongside a photo of Sarah baring her bump, including hashtags like "kids are cheap" and "bunk bed life" and "everything is FINE."

Eric and Sarah plus their three children and two dogs are currently living with Eric's brother Dave and his wife, Eric's former NCIS: LA co-star and on-screen love interest Daniela Ruah.

"It's impossible to put into words these last few days," Sarah, 41, penned on Instagram when she shared the news of the loss of their home. "We are together and safe and surrounded by love."

"Thank you to uncle Dave and aunt Dani who took in so many of us. We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said 'we all took our first steps there.' It's so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years."

"But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love. We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. It's what keeps making us tear up."

The family-of-five has an incredible support system helping them through their loss, including their Matlock family, a show that Eric co-produces starring Kathy Bates.

When Kathy won the Critics' Choice Award for her turn in the show, she dedicated her prize to Eric and his family, and speaking for the first time about losing their home, Eric paid tribute to all those lifting them up spurred on by Kathy's speech.

"Everybody that knows me knows I'm too pragmatic to cry over the loss of our home," he penned. "My brain immediately makes a list of the next 1000 things that need to be done and I get to work."

"I'm sure it is a survival mechanism, that action alleviates uncertainty and gives us the semblance of control in the chaos. I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost - for me, that doesn't come with tears."

"BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers," he added, shouting out all the friends and family members who've opened up their homes to them.