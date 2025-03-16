George Stephanopoulos escapes the city in new beach selfie with wife Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth appear ready for beach weather.

Though warm temperatures haven't arrived in New York City just yet, the couple recently escaped to the beach nonetheless, getting out of the busy city in favor of a chilly beach day.

The Good Morning America anchor and the Ali's Well That Ends Well author have been married since 2001, and share two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

Over the weekend, Ali took to Instagram, and shared a glimpse of what she and George got up to.

The former actress shared a candid beach selfie, in which she appears sporting a hot pink, fuzzy trapper hat and a puffer jacket, and her dog and George are trailing behind her walking along the sand.

"A walk with husband and dog!" she wrote in her caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Cute as a bunny," Ali's good friend Mariska Hargitay wrote, as others followed suit with: "You live a charmed life," and: "Looks so peaceful, your hat is awesome" as well as: "Beautiful photo!!!!" plus another added: "Well aren't you the cutest! I absolutely love the color of that hat!"

Last fall, Ali and George went back to empty-nester status, when their daughter Harper began her sophomore year at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, and Elliott her senior year at Brown University in Rhode Island.

George typically hosts GMA with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

Over at Vanderbilt, Harper goes to school with other celebrity kids such as her dad's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Kat, plus Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, while the Goop founder's son Moses joined Elliott as a student at Brown.

George recently opened up during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about becoming empty nesters with Ali, admitting to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who are also now empty nesters, that they were "really apprehensive about it." He explained: "We had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

Further sharing insight into how life at home changed for him and Ali, as Mark joked whether they had to "think of stuff to talk about," he confessed: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

Kelly then noted: "We went to visit Lola [during her time abroad in London], and she and I had so many conversations, shallow, deep, we ran the gamut," which George resonated with. He added: "There's something about being in a new environment, everyone sees each other in a slightly different way," but that: "When they come back, it's like they never left."