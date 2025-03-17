Simone Biles Looks incredible in mini skirt and cowboy boots as she celebrates her birthday

Simone Biles just proved she is the queen of style and celebration. The Olympic gymnastics champion marked her birthday in true Texan fashion, rocking a stunning cowgirl-inspired ensemble that perfectly balanced casual and chic.

As she posed with a heart-shaped cake that read "Twenty ATE," the birthday girl radiated pure happiness, giving fans a glimpse into her fun-filled celebrations.

In the photos, Simone showcased her effortless sense of style, pairing a distressed white denim mini skirt with a cow-print strapless top that exuded western charm.

She completed the look with classic brown cowboy boots and a statement cowboy hat, embracing her Southern roots with confidence and flair.

Her long, honey-toned braids cascaded over her shoulders, perfectly complementing her glowing complexion. With her signature bright smile and infectious energy, she looked every bit the birthday star.

© Instagram Simone stuns in a mini skirt and cowboy boots

Adding a playful touch to the celebration, Simone held up her sleek black cake with gothic-style piping and bold white lettering, sticking out her tongue to reveal it had turned black from the icing.

Simone's birthday comes on the heels of an exciting year both professionally and personally. In May 2023, she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Their beachfront ceremony at the Umi Terrace of Nobu Los Cabos was nothing short of magical, with Simone dazzling in not one but four custom dresses by Galia Lahav.

© Instagram Simone celebrates her birthday

"When I started dress shopping, I was like, if I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav," Simone revealed in an interview with Vogue. "Once I looked at the dresses, I was like, this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details—I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls."

Her ceremony gown was a breathtaking ballgown with a sheer corset bodice, flowing box-pleated skirt, and 3D floral lace appliqué, complete with a high leg slit that she admitted was "crucial" to elongating her petite frame. While she initially had reservations about wearing a ballgown, she ultimately went with her gut feeling and chose the dress she felt the most beautiful in.

© Instagram Simone showcases her black tongue

"I was nervous about having a ballgown because I'm so petite, but it works perfectly," she shared. "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel—luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

For the reception, Simone switched into a semi-sheer mermaid gown adorned with delicate floral appliqués before changing again into a dazzling floor-length embellished dress to dance the night away. Jonathan was visibly overwhelmed as he watched his bride walk down the aisle, with one sweet photo capturing him holding back tears as he took in the moment.