Simone Biles looks phenomenal in tiny bikini for jaw-dropping beachside photos

Simone Biles is soaking up the sun during another vacation – and she brought her head-turning swimwear along for the ride.

The Olympic gymnast, 27, looked sensational on her girls' trip to the Bahamas, modeling several tiny bikinis while she soaked up the sun.

Sharing a peek at her vacation wardrobe on Instagram, Simone put her gymnast-honed physique front and center in a criss-cross halter-neck black bikini.

Adding more spice to her look, Simone wore a sheer, lace, floor-length dress over the top and rocked a pair of black sunglasses while holding a black bucket hat in her hand.

Another photo showed Simone opting for a vivid green two-piece while posed under the clear blue sky with two of her bikini-clad friends.

She also shared a cheeky photo of herself on a jet-ski while wearing a thong bikini that displayed her toned derriere.

© Instagram Simone looked unreal in her tiny black bikini and lace cover-up

It was only last month that Simone enjoyed a trip to South Africa for her long-awaited honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Documenting the trip, Simone lounged poolside in a stunning leopard print bikini that showcased her athletic figure.

© Instagram Simone rocked a green bikini too

She held a glass of champagne as she lay on the deck in front of crystal blue waters. Her long brunette tresses fell to her waist, and she donned a pair of black sunglasses for the impromptu photoshoot.

Simone and Jonathan finally jetted off on their honeymoon in mid-February, almost two years after they tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas.

© Instagram Simone enjoyed a ride on a jet-ski during her vacation

In May 2023, Simone and Jonathan tied the knot again in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and their "big wedding" was certainly a lavish affair, with the bride rocking four custom dresses by Galia Lahav.

"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married it has to be a Galia Lahav," she told Vogue.

"And so once I looked at the dresses I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls."

On the eve of their big day, Simone wore a white mini dress covered in sparkly embellishments.

For the ceremony, she opted for a ballgown silhouette, complete with a sheer corset bodice, flowing box-pleated skirt, 3D floral lace applique, and a leg-split.

However, her chosen wedding gown was not the style she initially wanted. "I went with my gut feeling and what I felt the most beautiful in. I actually got a dress that I originally said I wouldn’t like," she explained.

"I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite – but it works perfect."

Simone added: "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

© Getty Images Simone and Jonathan had two wedding ceremonies in 2023

The reception saw Simone change into a semi-sheer mermaid gown, which was also adorned with floral appliqué, and then a floor-length embellished dress to dance the night away.

It's clear that Jonathan was blown away by his bride's main wedding gown at their beachfront wedding.

One photo captured the groom holding back tears as he caught sight of Simone walking down the aisle at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos in front of 140 guests.